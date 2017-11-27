In the past seven days, Northern Ireland has seen the sale of a 45 MW solar farm to U.K. investment firm, Greencoat Solar by BayWa; and the unveiling of a £7 million solar project by NI Water.

Despite the recent U.K. budget news, which again failed to make any mention of solar, there is still activity to record in the country, thus demonstrating just how strong the industry is, even without support.

This week, Germany's BayWa r.e. announced it has sold the last of its U.K. solar farm assets, following the sale of 75 MW to Greencoat Solar II LP, an investment fund managed by Greencoat Capital.

While the financial details were not disclosed, BayWa said the portfolio includes the 45 MW Bann Road solar farm, which is said to be ...

