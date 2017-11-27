

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Facing allegations of sexual harassment, Congressman John Conyers, D-Mich., announced Sunday he is stepping down as ranking member of the House Judiciary Committee.



The move by Conyers comes as the longtime congressman is being investigated by the House Ethics Committee over allegations that a former employee was fired because she would not succumb to his sexual advances.



'After careful consideration and in light of the attention drawn by recent allegations made against me, I have notified the Democratic Leader of my request to step aside as Ranking Member of the House Judiciary Committee during the investigation of these matters,' Conyers said.



'I deny these allegations, many of which were raised by documents reportedly paid for by a partisan alt-right blogger,' he added. 'I very much look forward to vindicating myself and my family before the House Committee on Ethics.'



Last week, a report from BuzzFeed News said Conyers paid a woman $27,000 in 2015 to settle a wrongful dismissal complaint. Conyers did not admit wrongdoing as part of the settlement.



The report cited affidavits received from right-wing activist Mike Cernovich, although BuzzFeed said it independently confirmed the authenticity of the documents.



Conyers noted he would like to remain ranking member but said his presence in the position would not serve efforts to secure civil rights, enact meaningful criminal justice reform, and protect access to the ballot box.



'I cannot in good conscience allow these charges to undermine my colleagues in the Democratic Caucus, and my friends on both sides of the aisle in the Judiciary Committee and the House of Representatives,' Conyers said.



Reacting to Conyers' decision, House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., noted in a statement that 'zero tolerance means consequences.'



'As a woman and mother of four daughters, I particularly take any accusation of sexual harassment very seriously,' Pelosi said. 'Any credible accusation must be reviewed by the Ethics Committee expeditiously.'



'We are at a watershed moment on this issue, and no matter how great an individual's legacy, it is not a license for harassment,' she added. 'I commend the brave women coming forward.'



Pelosi said the House will act this week to mandate that all members of congress and staff undergo anti-harassment and anti-discrimination training.



