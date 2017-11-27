LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM -- (Marketwired) -- 11/27/17 -- Global legal practice Eversheds Sutherland has advised DB Engineering & Consulting USA, Inc. (part of the Deutsche Bahn group) on its successful bid to the California High Speed Rail Authority to be awarded the Early Train Operator (ETO) services contract in relation to the California High Speed Rail Program.

Under the ETO services contract DB Engineering & Consulting USA, Inc. will provide the California High Speed Rail Authority with an operating perspective during the planning and procurement of civil works, rolling stock and facilities, with the aim of ensuring that the high speed line will be attractive to passengers while minimizing operating and maintenance costs. DB Engineering & Consulting USA, Inc. will then have the option to become the initial operator of the first phase of the project after completion of construction works.

The $64 billion California High Speed Rail Program will initially deliver high speed passenger rail services from Silicon Valley to Central Valley and will ultimately link San Francisco and Los Angeles operating at speeds capable of exceeding 200mph. Described as the "...largest, most complex and, in many ways, most far-reaching public infrastructure project in the United States"*, this ambitious project is intended to play a key role in securing the continued development and growth of California as a dynamic and forward-looking place to live and work.

Eversheds Sutherland has advised DB on a number of global rail projects and will continue to advise the consortium on the next phases of this project.

Eversheds Sutherland partner Agnes Koko commented:

"We greatly value our relationship with the Deutsche Bahn group which we have developed through advising DB on a number of rail projects and are delighted by their California High Speed success.

"Our appointment to advise on this project followed the recent combination of Eversheds LLP and leading US-firm Sutherland Asbill and Brennan LLP to create Eversheds Sutherland and shows the strength of our offering in both US and global rail and wider infrastructure and projects markets."

In addition to Agnes our team included Principal Associate Will Spickett and Senior Associate Mike Turner from our UK based global rail team and US based Senior Counsel Ed Christian and Attorney Jordan Smart.

Carsten Puls, CEO of DB E&C USA, Inc. commented: "Eversheds Sutherland has been a very valuable member of our proposal team providing key insight and advice in the public transportation sector leading to the award of this iconic project to DB."

* Global Railway Review

About Eversheds Sutherland:

As a global top 40 law practice, Eversheds Sutherland provides legal services to a global client base ranging from small and mid-sized businesses to the largest multinationals, acting for 72 of the Fortune 100, 61 of the FTSE 100 and 120 of the Fortune 200.

With more than 2,400 lawyers, Eversheds Sutherland operates in 66 offices in 32 jurisdictions across Africa, Asia, Europe, the Middle East and the United States. In addition, a network of more than 200 related law firms, including formalized alliances in Latin America, Asia Pacific and Africa, provide support around the globe.

www.eversheds-sutherland.com

Contacts:

Kevin McKearney

Communications Manager

Eversheds Sutherland (US) LLP

202-383-0858

kevinmckearney@eversheds-sutherland.com



