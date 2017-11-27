The below certificates will be delisted on Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S with effect as of 27 November 2017. The instruments will be listed on First North Multilateral Trading Facility established by NASDAQ for the trading of warrants and certificates (Nasdaq NSDX) with effect as of 28 November 2017.





Short name ISIN Reason to Outstanding volume 27 Closing delist November 2017 date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- BULLKBRX1NON DK00609050 Move to First 0 27.11.2017 D 81 North -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- BULLKBRX10NO DK00609195 Move to First 0 27.11.2017 ND1 46 North --------------------------------------------------------------------------------





Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S, Issuer Surveillance, aktieteam@nasdaq.com, +45 33 93 33 66