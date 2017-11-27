

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Tesla's new electric four-motor Semi 300-mile trucks will cost $150 thousand, while the 500-mile trucks will be priced at $180 thousand. The truck with self driving capabilities and an aerodynamic design is projected to save $200,000 in fuel costs in its lifetime. The company also offers two year paypack period.



The new electric trucks have quickest acceleration and can attain zero to 60 miles per hour in just 20 seconds. The energy consumption would be less than two kilowatt hour per mile. The production of the new trucks will begin in 2019.



Tesla in an announcement in its website said a centered driver position would provided maximum visibility and control, while a low center of gravity would offer rollover protection.



According to reports corporates and large fleet owners are showing interest in booking the electric trucks. One can book the truck with an initial credit card payment of $5000 and $15,000 wire transfer is required for the first Tesla Semi plus a $20,000 wire transfer for each additional Tesla Semi.



