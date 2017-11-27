Global Tuberculosis (TB) Diagnostics Market 2017-2021 - Focus on Partnerships and Acquisitions for Product Development

DUBLIN, November 27, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Tuberculosis (TB) Diagnostics Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The analysts forecast the global tuberculosis (TB) diagnostics market to grow at a CAGR of 3.56% during the period 2017-2021.



Global Tuberculosis (TB) Diagnostics Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is Expansion of healthcare infrastructure. Healthcare infrastructure has constantly been expanding across the world. Efforts have also been made to make diagnostic facilities available in rural areas. People are encouraged to visit clinics or healthcare facilities in the vicinity to diagnose and treat diseases. This could reduce the burden of large test volumes from large hospitals. It would also reduce the burden of healthcare expenses rural and semi-urban populations. This is because out of pocket expense would decrease.



According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is Increasing prevalence of TB. TB affects a significant proportion of the population each year. In 2015, it was one of the 10 major causes of death, ranking above acquired immunodeficiency syndrome (AIDS). However, TB can be cured through early diagnosis and treatment.



Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is Accessibility and cost constraints of advanced TB diagnostics. New and improved diagnostics can reform TB diagnostics. However, it is important to make them accessible in clinics when patients initially seek medical attention for TB. For instance, despite its various features, Xpert was not considered as a POC test.



Market Trends



Focus on partnerships and acquisitions for product development

Continuous technological advances

Expansion of healthcare infrastructure



Key vendors

Abbott

BD

bioMrieux

F. Hoffmann-La Roche

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Other prominent vendors

Akonni Biosystems

Ameritek USA

Autobio Diagnostics

Cepheid

EIKEN CHEMICAL

GeTein BioMedical

Hain Lifescience

Hologic

NanoEnTek

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics

QIAGEN

Siemens Healthineers

Key Topics Covered:



Part 01: Executive Summary



Part 02: Scope Of The Report



Part 03: Research Methodology



Part 04: Introduction



Part 05: Market Landscape



Part 06: Segmentation By Product Type



Part 07: Segmentation By End-User



Part 08: Segmentation By Geography



Part 09: Decision Framework



Part 10: Drivers And Challenges



Part 11: Market Trends



Part 12: Vendor Landscape



Part 13: Key Vendor Analysis



Part 14: Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/k95lhn/global



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716