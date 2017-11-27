sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 27.11.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 570 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

6,544 Euro		-0,025
-0,38 %
WKN: A0B7QM ISIN: GB0034264548 Ticker-Symbol: LX7 
Aktie:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
PAYSAFE GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
PAYSAFE GROUP PLC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
6,464
6,769
17:35
6,561
6,677
17:36
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
PAYSAFE GROUP PLC
PAYSAFE GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
PAYSAFE GROUP PLC6,544-0,38 %