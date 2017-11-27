Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 27, 2017) - Romios Gold Resources Inc. (TSXV: RG) (OTC Pink: RMIOF) (FSE: D4R) ("Romios" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has closed its non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") with the sale of 2,696,667 flow-through units ("FT Units") at $0.075 per FT Unit for proceeds of $202,250 and 3,643,333 working capital units ("WC Units") at $0.06 per WC Unit for proceeds of $218,600 for a total of $420,850. Proceeds from the offering are expected to be used to advance the exploration program on the Company's promising Burgundy Ridge discovery located in the southern portion of the Newmont Lake Project Area within its large (75,996 hectares/187,786 acres) Golden Triangle Property in northwestern British Columbia, other properties, and for working capital purposes.

Each FT Unit consists of one (1) common share and one-half (0.5) of a share purchase warrant. Each full warrant ("Warrant") entitles the holder to purchase one (1) common share (a "Warrant Share") at a price of $0.12 per Warrant Share until November 24, 2018.

Each WC Unit consists of one (1) common share and one (1) common share purchase warrant ("WC Warrant"). Each WC Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one (1) common share (a "WC Warrant Share") at a price of $0.12 per Warrant Share until November 24, 2018.

The Company paid a cash finder's fee $9,660 and issued 161,000 broker warrants. Each broker warrant entitles the holder to acquire one (1) common share of Romios at $0.06 until November 24, 2018.

The securities issued are subject to a hold period expiring on March 25, 2018.

About Romios Gold Resources Inc.

Romios Gold Resources Inc., a progressive Canadian mineral exploration company established in 1995, is engaged in precious and base metal exploration primarily focused on gold, silver and copper in its properties in British Columbia centrally located between Galore Creek Mining Corporation's large copper-gold-silver deposit and Barrick's high grade gold mine at Eskay Creek. In addition to the Lundmark-Akow Lake and Hislop properties in Ontario, Romios has other property interests in Quebec and Nevada.

