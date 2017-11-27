Seattle, Washington--(Newsfile Corp. - November 27, 2017) - CFN Media Group ("CFN Media", "CannabisFN"), the leading agency and digital media network dedicated to the North American cannabis industry, today announced that Delta 9 Cannabis Inc. (TSXV: NINE) ("Delta 9" or "the Company") has engaged CFN Media to conduct a four-month investor and market visibility program beginning on November 20, 2017.

"Delta 9 Cannabis, the latest Canadian licensed producer of medical marijuana to enter the public markets, operates an 80,000 square foot, expandable, state-of-the-art facility in Manitoba," said Frank Lane, President of CFN Media. "The company already has distribution channels in place, has signed a collaboration agreement with Canopy Growth, the largest cannabis company in the world, and is well placed to become one of the key players in the Manitoba and Canadian market."

Delta 9 went public on Nov. 6, 2017 and CEO John Arbuthnot says he is excited to work with CFN Media Group. "We have a great story to tell as we are expanding very rapidly over the next 12 months, and CFN's ability to tell that story to a core audience of savvy cannabis industry investors will be one of the key elements in our rollout over the coming year."

CFN Media will leverage its extensive reach to mainstream and cannabis-focused investors and media across North America to elevate Delta 9 Cannabis' brand and attract high-quality long-term investors.

About CFN Media

CFN Media (CannabisFN), the leading creative agency and media network dedicated to the worldwide cannabis industry, helps marijuana companies attract investors, customers (B2B, B2C), capital, and publicity. Private and public marijuana companies and brands in the US and Canada rely on CFN Media to grow and succeed.

The company launched in June of 2013 to initially serve the growing universe of publicly traded marijuana companies across North America. Today, CFN Media is also the digital media choice for the emerging brands in the space.

Delta 9 Cannabis Inc.

Delta 9 Cannabis Inc., through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Delta 9 Bio-tech, is a licensed producer of medical marijuana pursuant to Health Canada's Access to Cannabis for Medical Purposes Regulations (ACMPR). The company operates an 80,000 square foot, expandable, state-of-the-art production facility in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada. The company's shares trade on the TSX-V under the stock symbol 'NINE'. For more information please visit Delta9.ca.

CFN Media

Frank Lane

206-369-7050

flane@cannabisfn.com