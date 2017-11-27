TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 11/27/17 -- Millennial Esports Corp. (TSX VENTURE: GAME) Millennial Esports is pleased to announce that Bob Reif, an accomplished veteran of the sports, media, and investment world, has joined the company as President, effective immediately. Mr. Reif's appointment reflects the ramping up of the Millennial executive team to move from the start-up phase to a strong business operational group.

"We are extremely excited to have a seasoned executive with the direct sports sector experience of Bob Reif joining our team," said Igelman. "I'm confident that Bob's experience as an innovator with leading sports and lifestyles brands will translate well to what we are doing at Millennial."

Over the course of his long career, Reif has transacted more than $5 billion in sports marketing/media rights agreements. Reif previously served as Executive Vice President of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway and Chief Marketing Officer of the Indy Race League, and President of a division of William Morris Endeavor. He was also the Chief Revenue Officer and Chief Marketing Officer for the St. Louis Rams for twelve seasons, overseeing the organization's growth from a $220M valuation to its current $3.5B valuation.

"I see many parallels between the growth of the traditional sports sector and the potential for growth in the emerging Esports sector, with Millennial Esports leading the charge," said Reif. "I'm confident my experience in the sports arena, particularly in the area of racing, will serve Millennial Esports well, and I'm excited to get started."

Mr. Reif's responsibilities at Millennial Esports will include forging valuable relationships with leaders in the traditional sports sector and leading the creation of top-tier content to be shared with the Esports community. His previous success in steering organizations through periods of substantial growth will be integral to the expansion of Millennial Esports, while the company will rely on his experience in transacting marketing and media rights agreements to forge new valuable partnerships with leading global brands."

As part of the agreement, Mr. Reif has been granted one million stock options to vest equally on a monthly schedule over two years. The options, which have been granted at a stock price of 77 cents each, are 10-year options.

Millennial Esports Corporation:

Millennial Esports provides turnkey global solutions that cover gaming technology and studios, event management, research and analytics, content production, and broadcasting.

-- MillennialEsports.gg is the premier operator of tournaments and building communities by and for gamers. -- IDEAS+CARS, based out of Motorsport Valley, UK, provides industry leading knowledge and intellectual property in the burgeoning and increasingly lucrative Esports racing genre. -- Eden Games will soon become part of Millennial's Esports offering in motor sports and racing. -- O'Gaming TV, based in Paris and a part of Alt Tab Productions, is an Esports video content production and events company, and a major player in live French-language Esports streaming. -- thE Arena at Neonopolis is Las Vegas's first permanent Esports venue. The 15,000 square foot state-of-the-art facility accommodates more than 1060 people in comfort and serves clients such as EA, Amazon, and Microsoft. -- Stream Hatchet, operating out of Barcelona, Spain, offers complete Esports data analytics solutions. The company focuses on providing actionable intelligence in a format that is easy to understand at a glance.

Contacts:

Media Contact:

Gavin Davidson

Millennial Esports

705.446.6630

gavin.davidson@millennialesports.com



Investor Contact

Manish Grigo

Millennial Esports

416.569.3292

Manish.girgo@millennialesports.com



