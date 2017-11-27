Company announcement 11 2017/18



Alleroed, 2017-11-27 16:20 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In accordance with Matas A/S' Overall Guidelines for Incentive Pay, Matas A/S has today granted a total of 42.135 Performance Share Units (PSUs) to the CEO Gregers Wedell-Wedellsborg in accordance with the company's long term incentive programme.



Subject to the achievement of two KPIs, weighted 50% each, the number of PSUs awarded may vary upon vesting in an interval of 75% and 150% of the original number of PSUs awarded. One KPI is based on the development in EBITDA and the other KPI is based on the development in revenue in the period up to and including the 2019/20 financial year.



The PSUs are awarded free, and assuming that the PSUs vest and do not lapse, each PSU entitles the holder to receive one Matas share at the time of vesting.



Subject to achieving the KPIs mentioned above, the PSUs will vest after the publication of the annual report for the financial year 2019/20.



At maximum achievement of the KPIs, the value of the PSUs at yesterday's closing price is DKK 4.6 m.



It is a condition for participating in the programme, that the participant over a four-year period acquire a holding of Matas shares in a fixed proportion to his gross salary.



According to the EU Market Abuse Regulation Article 19, Matas received the below reports from management and their related parties' regarding transactions in Matas shares and related securities in connection with the grant of the PSUs:



1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- a) Name Gregers Wedell-Wedellsborg -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2. Reason for the notification -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- a) Position/status CEO -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial notification -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 3. Details of the issuer -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- a) Name Matas A/S -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- b) LEI Code N/A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- a) Description of the financial Performance Share Units (PSUs) instrument, type of instrument related to shares of Matas A/S Identification code DK0060497295 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- b) Nature of the transaction Award of PSUs in connection with share option programme -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) (DKK) Volume(s) 0 42,135 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- d) Aggregated information · Aggregated volume · Price (DKK) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- e) Date of the transaction 27 November 2017 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- f) Place of the transaction Outside the market --------------------------------------------------------------------------------





For further information Elisabeth Toftmann Klintholm Head of Investor Relations & Strategy



