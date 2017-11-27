The below certificates will be listed on First North Multilateral Trading Facility established by Nasdaq for the trading of warrants and certificates (Nasdaq NSDX) with effect as of 28 November 2017.





Short name ISIN ----------------------------- BULLKBRX1NOND DK0060905081 ----------------------------- BULLKBRX10NOND1 DK0060919546 -----------------------------





Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S, Issuer Surveillance, aktieteam@nasdaq.com, +45 33 93 33 66.