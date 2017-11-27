ARCEDI Biotech To Present At Fifth Annual Advances In Prenatal Molecular Diagnostics Conference

- Additional Presentations and Panel Discussions Highlight Advances in Cell-Based Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing -

VEJLE, Denmark, Nov. 27, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- ARCEDI Biotech ApS, a company developing technologies for rare fetal cell detection for use in prenatal diagnostic applications, today announced that Ripudaman Singh, PhD, MBA, Chief Technology Officer, will present at the 5th Annual Advances in Prenatal Molecular Diagnostics on Wednesday, November 29, 2017 at 10am at the Hyatt Regency Hotel, Cambridge, MA. Dr. Singh will discuss information about the company's cell-based technology and how it provides a viable alternative to existing non-invasive as well as commonly used invasive prenatal testing options including Chorionic Villus Sampling (CVS) and amniocentesis for the detection of aneuploidy and subchromosomal aberrations and abnormalities. A copy of the presentation will be available beginning on November 30th at http://arcedi.com/past-presentations/.

At the same conference, Niels Uldbjerg, PhD, Clinical Professor, Obstetrics & Gynecology, Aarhus University Hospital, will participate in a panel discussion discussing the differences between cell-based and cell-free non-invasive prenatal testing including scientific, insurance and reimbursement, and ethical considerations. The panel discussion, titled "Cell-Free vs. Cell-Based NIPT", will take place on Tuesday, November 28, 2017 at 4:40pm at the Hyatt Regency Hotel, Cambridge, MA.

Additionally, later this week at The Fetal Medicine Foundation's Advances in Fetal Medicine Course, Ida Vogel, MD, PhD, Consultant, Department of Clinical Genetics and Centre for Prenatal Diagnostics, Aarhus University Hospital, will present information about the use of fetal cells in maternal blood for prenatal genetic testing. The presentation will take place on Saturday, December 2, 2017 at 2pm (local time) at Logan Hall, Institute of Education, 20 Bedford Way, London.

About ARCEDI Biotech

ARCEDI Biotech, a Danish biotech company, has developed technology to isolate fetal cells from maternal blood samples with the potential to provide detailed genetic information about the fetus. The company's internal testing to date has identified fetal cells in every sample, a significant advancement over currently available technology. ARCEDI is currently performing a clinical validation study on 'high risk' pregnancies which will enable a comparison of results from cell-based analysis with the results from cell-free NIPT and CVS. ARCEDI is also researching the potential utility of its rare cell isolation technology in the early detection of trophoblastic diseases. For more information, please visit www.arcedi.com.

Contact:

Cooper Zajac

Argot Partners

+1 (212) 600-1902

cooper@argotpartners.com