Orvana Provides Exploration Update for Spanish Operations; Strong Potential to Increase Mineral Reserves and Resources

TORONTO, Nov. 27, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Orvana Minerals Corp. (TSX:ORV) (the "Company" or "Orvana") is pleased to announce the results of a twelve month infill drilling campaign during fiscal 2017 at its El Valle and Carlés Mines in northern Spain.

The drilling program consisted of 209 diamond drill holes ("DD") totaling approximately 23,000 meters ("m") at the El Valle Mine and 45 DDholes totaling approximately 2,700 m at the Carlés Mine. A core objective of the drilling executed during fiscal 2017 was to generate the information required to substantially de-risk the fiscal 2018 mine plan overall, and also to lay the foundation for future in-mine exploration targeting expansion of the mineral resource base.

Assay intersections relating to this drilling program are provided in this news release and include the following highlights:

El Valle Mine

8.29 g/t Au and 1.92% Cu over 9.6 m in the Black Skarn Oxide area, which remains open to the west.

64.27 g/t Au over 4.9 m in the East Breccia zone, an oxide orebody drilled from surface and located to the northeast of current mine development.

Carl é s Mine

12.54 g/t Au over 10.2 m in a skarn orebody located in the Carlés Northwest area, which contains higher than average gold grades and which remains open at depth.

Jim Gilbert, Chairman and CEO of Orvana stated: "We are very pleased with the results of the infill drilling activities at the El Valle and Carlés Mines during the past fiscal year.One of our stated objectives in fiscal 2018 is to improve grade control of the ore coming from our Spanish operations by targeting the development of higher-grade oxide areas, which will, in turn, positively impact our overall unitary costs. The successful infill drilling campaign completed in fiscal 2017 means that we are now well-positioned to achieve this objective, and also to increase mineral reserves and resources within the new higher-grade Black Skarn Oxide areas identified by the program."

2017 Exploration Program

The results reported in this release are from three areas (1) Black Skarn Oxide ("BSO"), an oxide zone located in the upper part of Black Skarn towards the west, (2) East Breccia ("EBX"), an oxide zone located to the east of the El Valle open pit; and (3) Carlés Northwest ("CNW"), a skarn zone located at depth (Figure 1).

Drilling in these areas was undertaken with the objectives of (i) converting inferred mineral resources to measured and indicated mineral resources and (ii) adding to the base of inferred mineral resources. Elsewhere in the El Valle Mine, infill drilling was done to better define development and production stopes and targeted holes were drilled to assist in dewatering efforts. Selected exploration results are summarized in the tables and figures below.

The mineralization in the upper part of BSO is located in a structure which trends almost east-west and is in an altered calcic skarn, oxidized with disseminated mineralization of copper sulfides (chalcopyrite) and native copper, containing some Au and Cu values. This structure is separated from the main skarn orebody by a limestone band. This drilling campaign shows indications that the identified BSO mineralization is open towards the west (Figure 2).

The EBX mineralized structure trends north-south and is located at the northeast of the El Valle historical pit. It is an epithermal oxidized structure made by jasperoid and semi-jasperoid fragments inside a highly oxidized clay matrix. The 2017 drill campaign of the EBX included five holes from surface (Table 1). Based on the promising results from the 2017 drilling program, the Company expects that this area will be an important part of the Company's future exploration programs, with the potential for adding to the current inventory of mineral reserves and resources (Figure 3).

Table 1: El Valle-Boinás - BSO and EBX Drill Results























Hole Zone Azimuth Dip From

(m) To

(m) True

Thickness

(m) Au

(g/t) Ag

(g/t) Cu

(%) Recovery

% 16V1481 BSO 276.7 25.2 48.1 51.2 2.3 5.66 13.75 0.17 100 16V1481 BSO



82.1 115.3 24.9 3.51 78.87 0.65 72 Including 1 BSO



82.1 102.4 15.2 4.14 34.56 0.59 69 Including 2 BSO



106.0 115.3 6.9 3.26 198.40 1.02 84 16V1482 BSO 330.9 -1.3 20.5 21.9 1.4 9.30 58.70 1.76 86 16V1482 BSO



25.0 26.5 1.5 2.55 12.80 0.23 100 16V1483 BSO 293.9 25.5 76.0 88.0 9.6 8.29 52.84 1.92 88 16V1484 BSO 260.2 24.5 100.1 103.1 3.0 3.56 1.54 0.02 87 16V1485 BSO 292.8 11.5 90.2 98.1 4.7 5.56 53.60 1.06 75 16V1485 BSO



102.2 118.0 9.5 6.78 50.00 1.28 92 16V1487 BSO 313.1 27.8 20.7 22.6 1.6 13.22 33.29 0.75 90 16V1487 BSO



68.5 69.9 1.1 14.49 71.60 1.81 79 17V1490 BSO 308.1 9.2 58.8 66.4 7.6 3.86 46.61 0.11 95 17V1496 BSO 324.6 18.1 49.7 53.9 4.2 5.49 32.82 0.38 56 17V1497 BSO 350.2 16.1 43.45 46.65 3.2 2.19 72.10 0.92 94 17V1499 BSO 324.7 4.8 No intercepts Au>2g/t 17V1501 BSO 307.8 -3.5 84.75 87.8 1.53 3.63 37.74 0.64 93 17V1502 BSO 290.6 3.9 66.1 80.5 7.2 4.26 33.30 0.871 64 Including 1 BSO



79 80.5 0.75 13.84 99.5 2.34 93 16EBX1017 EBX 154.6 -56.5 28.1 33.5 4.9 64.27 5.65 0.23 70 Including EBX



29.4 30.5 0.9 285.06 23.10 0.76 57 16EBX1017 EBX



146.4 147.5 0.9 4.05 2.90 0.95 100 16EBX1017 EBX



166.5 170.7 3.8 7.73 1.12 0.91 100 Including EBX



169.4 170.7 1.2 20.31 1.20 1.64 100 16EBX1017 EBX



182.0 183.2 1.1 2.23 4.40 0.16 100 16EBX1018 EBX 174.0 -52.8 28.3 31.8 2.6 3.09 2.9 0.04 57 16EBX1018 EBX



208.2 210.2 1.5 5.24 0.5 0.01 100 16EBX1018 EBX



224.1 227.1 2.3 3.02 1.75 0.12 100 16EBX1019 EBX 192.7 -64.9 23.2 24.3 1.1 2.46 0.5 0.23 55 16EBX1019 EBX



211.6 216.2 4.6 2.96 0.5 0.03 100 16EBX1019 EBX



241.9 243.1 1.2 5.36 0.5 0.34 100 16EBX1020 EBX 125.7 -49.6 162.3 170.6 6.7 1.86 4.25 5.15 100 16EBX1020 EBX



166.3 167.7 1.1 7.93 13.20 20.12 100 16EBX1021 EBX 188.3 -54.7 No intercepts Au >2g/t

Note: True thicknesses were determined graphically by measuring the distance approximately perpendicular to the contacts. No values were capped.

Table 2: Carlés- CNW Drill Results























Hole Zone Azimuth Dip From,

(m) To

(m) True

Thickness

(m) Au,

(g/t) Ag,

(g/t) Cu

(%) Recovery,

(%) 17CNW1051R CNW 302.6 -18.5 95.4 102.0 3.3 3.08 2.84 0.11 89 17CNW1052 CNW 300.8 -10.1 83.5 84.5 1.0 3.12 4.70 0.18 100 17CNW1053 CNW 299.8 5.9 64.1 66.1 2.0 3.12 1.28 0.11 97 17CNW1054 CNW 300.0 27.0 56.6 57.6 0.9 5.11 0.50 0.01 100 17CNW1055 CNW 306.3 -26.2 61.7 74.6 5.2 5.06 6.45 0.30 98 Including CNW



70.8 73.3 1.0 13.70 20.60 1.02 100 17CNW1056 CNW 306.6 -15.0 45.2 51.2 3.6 4.97 3.85 0.14 88 17CNW1057 CNW 307.3 9.2 31.5 37.2 5.7 4.10 2.75 0.13 98 17CNW1058 CNW 308.8 31.7 28.0 31.8 3.9 3.00 2.78 0.08 95 17CNW1059 CNW 281.2 -26.2 99.3 106.9 2.3 2.02 1.41 0.17 64 17CNW1060 CNW 280.5 -16.8 73.8 75.2 1.4 3.73 2.10 0.15 89 17CNW1060 CNW



88.3 89.6 1.3 2.27 0.50 0.01 100 17CNW1061 CNW 285.2 8.9 35.7 37.2 1.3 2.41 8.20 0.34 100 17CNW1061 CNW



38.0 40.9 2.6 9.41 7.95 0.47 90 17CNW1062 CNW 303.7 -33.8 89.9 115.5 10.2 12.54 4.74 0.15 96 Including CNW



101.2 115.5 5.7 20.09 8.06 0.26 98 17CNW1063 CNW 282.1 -8.5 46.3 47.3 0.7 2.43 0.50 0.00 100 17CNW1063 CNW



58.3 59.2 0.6 20.90 26.30 0.61 89 17CNW1064 CNW 300.3 -25.1 120.2 121.3 0.4 3.86 10.00 0.40 100 17CNW1064 CNW



125.7 128.9 1.3 5.25 15.39 0.70 100 17CNW1065 CNW 316.9 -23.3 115.0 116.6 0.8 2.85 4.00 0.17 100 17CNW1066 CNW 318.8 -6.1 77.6 82.2 4.7 2.17 0.50 0.00 90 17CNW1067 CNW 300.6 -12.8 48.4 50.4 1.2 2.31 0.50 0.00 98 17CNW1067 CNW



53.4 56.2 1.7 14.58 0.78 0.00 95 17CNW1067 CNW



62.2 63.2 0.6 2.82 0.50 0.00 68 17CNW1068 CNW 299.3 -32.9 106.4 133.2 10.7 3.72 1.98 0.11 94 17CNW1068 CNW



108.0 114.8 2.4 6.08 1.09 0.10 89 17CNW1069 CNW 281.1 -24.1 96.8 108.1 5.7 3.08 0.55 0.01 97 17CNW1069 CNW



121.5 124.4 1.5 2.49 0.50 0.01 93 17CNW1070 CNW 279.2 -11.1 61.5 63.7 1.3 4.75 1.44 0.00 100 17CNW1071 CNW 267.2 27.1 34.6 40.4 5.9 3.14 0.50 0.00 93 17CNW1072 CNW 298.8 -26.7 76.7 84.8 4.1 8.10 1.17 0.01 96 Including CNW



76.7 80.0 1.7 16.63 1.34 0.00 94 17CNW1073 CNW 299.7 -1.6 38.5 44.8 5.0 4.82 0.59 0.01 98 17CNW1074 CNW 279.6 -18.4 No intercepts Au> 2 g/t 17CNW1075 CNW 334.1 10.9 28.5 38.2 9.17 7.63 2.69 0.07 94 Including CNW



28.5 32.5 3.80 12.98 1.60 0.02 94 17CNW1076 CNW 318.6 4.9 No intercepts AU> 2 g/t 17CNW1077 CNW 319.4 -13.5 52.5 58.3 4.09 5.80 1.52 0.01 96

Note: True thicknesses were determined graphically by measuring the distance approximately perpendicular to the contacts. No values were capped.

The CNW area located in the northwest portion of the Carlés deposit is a calcic continuous and well-defined skarn trending in the northeast-southwest direction. Drilling in the CNW area indicates that mineralization increases at depth (Figure 4: Hole 17CNW1062 - 10.2 m with 12.54 g/t Au). Evaluation is underway of the potential for incorporation in the fiscal 2018 mine plan of these CNW stopes with higher grade skarn ores, together with other recently drilled areas in the El Valle-Boinás deposit, which may positively impact projected unitary costs.

QA/QC and Data Verification

Security measures were taken to ensure the integrity and validity of the mineralization and proximal rocks in the new drill core under the supervision of Guadalupe Collar Menéndez, Chief Geologist, Orovalle Minerals S.L., a qualified person for the purposes of NI 43-101. The core was sampled based on lithologic and alteration considerations. Assays were completed by the on-site laboratory at Orovalle Minerals S.L except DDH 17V1496 that was analyzed at ALS Laboratory Group SL Mineral Laboratories at Sevilla, Spain ("ALS"). The QA/QC protocol included internal and laboratory certified reference materials, blanks, duplicates and check assays. At the Orovalle Minerals S.L. laboratory, a 30-gram sample was analyzed by fire assay with an atomic absorption spectroscopy for gold, and copper, silver, arsenic, bismuth, mercury, lead, zinc, fluorine, selenium and antimony were analyzed by ICP-optical emission spectroscopy. Pulps were sent to the ALS laboratory for check analyses. A 30-gram sample was analyzed by fire assay methods for gold and a conventional Inductively Coupled Plasma Atomic Emission Spectroscopy (ICP-AES) analysis was used for the analysis of 35 elements at ALS. Copper values exceeding 10,000 ppm and silver values exceeding 100 ppm were re-analyzed by atomic absorption using a 4-acid digestion. In addition, Ms. Menéndez has verified the sampling, analytical, and test data underlying the information or opinions contained herein by reviewing original data certificates and monitoring all of the data collection protocols.

Qualified Person

The technical information contained in this document was prepared under the supervision of Guadalupe Collar Menéndez, a qualified person for the purposes of NI 43-101 and an employee of Orovalle Minerals S.L., a subsidiary of Orvana.

About Orvana

Orvana is a multi-mine gold and copper producer. Orvana's operating assets consist of the producing gold-copper-silver El Valle and Carlés mines in northern Spain and the producing gold-copper-silver Don Mario mine in Bolivia. Additional information is available at Orvana's website (www.orvana.com).

