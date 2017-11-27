Ruffer Investment Company Ltd - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire
London, November 27
RUFFER INVESTMENT COMPANY LIMITED
(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 41996)
LEI 21380068AHZKY7MKNO47
|FUND NAME
|NAV
|SEDOL
|NAV DATE
|Ruffer Investment Co Ltd
£2.2886
|B018CS4
|24th November
Valuation as at date: 24th November 2017
Date: 27th November 2017
Par Value = Fair Value
Pricing Marker = Mid
Apropos the recent announcement pricing will be calculated from the Bid price from 30 November 2017.
Enquiries:
Limerick_FA_Team_7@ntrs.com