sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 27.11.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 570 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
27.11.2017 | 16:40
(3 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Ruffer Investment Company Ltd - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire
London, November 27

RUFFER INVESTMENT COMPANY LIMITED

(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 41996)

LEI 21380068AHZKY7MKNO47

FUND NAMENAVSEDOLNAV DATE
Ruffer Investment Co Ltd
£2.2886		B018CS424th November

Valuation as at date: 24th November 2017

Date: 27th November 2017

Par Value = Fair Value

Pricing Marker = Mid

Apropos the recent announcement pricing will be calculated from the Bid price from 30 November 2017.

Enquiries:

Limerick_FA_Team_7@ntrs.com


© 2017 PR Newswire