

NEW DELHI (dpa-AFX) - President Donald Trump's daughter and senior adviser Ivanka Trump will arrive in India Tuesday leading a US delegation to the annual Global Entrepreneurship Summit (GES).



The Summit of entrepreneurs, investors and ecosystem supporters from across the world, jointly organized by the governments of India and the United States, is being held in south Asia for the first time.



Ivanka, along with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, will inaugurate the summit in the southern city of Hyderabad Tuesday. She will be accompanied by her husband and presidential adviser Jared Kushner.



Heavy security is provided to the high-profile event, where Ivanka will be addressing two sessions. Ivanka will deliver a keynote address on Tuesday.



Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be hosting a dinner for the US president's daughter and other delegates at the world's largest dining hall '101 Dining Hall', at Nizam's palace hotel Taj Falaknuma, Hyderabad.



Other prominent speakers include John Chambers, Chairman, USISPF; Cherie Blair, Founder, Cherie Blair Foundation for Women; Prem Watsa, Chairman and CEO, Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd; Google's Vice President of Next Billion Users Diana Louise Patricia Layfield; Marcus Wallenberg, Chairman, SEB, a Swedish financial group; Chanda Kochhar, Managing Director and CEO, ICICI Bank and Nirmala Sitharaman, India's Defense Minister.



This is the eighth edition of the Global Entrepreneurship Summit, which will bring together 1,500 delegates from 150 countries.



The summit will focus on the theme of 'Women First, Prosperity for All,' and this will be the first GES in which women are the majority. More than 10 countries, including Afghanistan, Saudi Arabia, and Israel, will be represented by all-female delegation.



This will be one of Ivanka's most significant appearances on the global stage after becoming an adviser to her father. She was featured as the 19th Most Powerful Woman in the world on Forbes' annual list for 2017, published earlier this month.



In April, she was named among TIME magazine's 100 Most Influential People of 2017.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX