Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
27.11.2017
Manchester & London Investment Trust Plc - Result of AGM

MANCHESTER AND LONDON INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

(the "Company')

Results of Annual General Meeting

27 November 2017

The Company announces that at the Annual General Meeting ("AGM') of the Company held today Resolutions 1-5, 7 and 9-17 contained in the Notice of AGM were duly passed on a show of hands and Resolutions 6 and 8 contained in the Notice of AGM were duly passed on a poll.

Polls were held on resolutions 6 and 8. Results of the polls were as follows:

Resolution (No. as noted on proxy form)Votes forVotes againstVotes withheld
Votes% votes castVotes% votes cast
6. To re-elect David Harris as a Director(independent shareholders)499,322100.00--597
6. To re-elect David Harris as a Director (all shareholders)11,760,343100.00--597
8. To re-elect Peter Stanley as a Director (independent shareholders)496,05099.482,6000.521,269
8. To re-elect Peter Stanley as a Director (all shareholders)11,757,07199.982,6000.021,269

The proxy votes received in relation to the resolutions passed on a show of hands were as follows:

Resolution (No. as noted on proxy form)Votes forVotes AgainstVotes at Chairman's DiscretionShares Marked As Votes Withheld / Abstentions
1. To receive and accept the Annual Report431,255-22,499672
2. To approve the Directors' Remuneration Report422,7131,51325,7254,475
3. To approve the Directors' Remuneration Policy422,8291,51325,6094,475
4. To declare a final ordinary dividend of 1.76p per Ordinary Share448,854-5,572-
5. To declare a final special dividend of 4.24p per ordinary Share448,854-5,572-
7. To re-elect Brett Miller as a Director429,40035122,4992,176
9. To appoint Deloitte LLP as Auditor of the Company428,8282,88022,718-
10. To authorise the Directors to determine the Auditor's Remuneration427,64628025,828672
11. To authorise the Directors to allot Ordinary Shares417,0119,17225,6092,634
12. To disapply statutory pre-emption rights in relation to the issue of Ordinary Shares414,87010,64128,243672
13. To authorise the Directors to sell, transfer and allot Ordinary Shares from Treasury at a discount to the net asset value416,9648,60025,6093,253
14. To authorise the Company to make market purchases of Ordinary Shares426,3935,57722,456-
15. To authorise the Company to hold general meetings on 14 clear days' notice424,5997,32822,499-
16. To retain the two Debentures owned by the Company in The All England Lawn Tennis Ground Limited435,6188,4998,6061,703
17. To permit electronic communications with Shareholders414,8541,01225,53313,027

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.2, copies of all resolutions passed as Special Business at the Meeting will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/nsm.


