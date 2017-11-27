Manchester & London Investment Trust Plc - Result of AGM

MANCHESTER AND LONDON INVESTMENT TRUST PLC
(the "Company')
Results of Annual General Meeting
27 November 2017
The Company announces that at the Annual General Meeting ("AGM') of the Company held today Resolutions 1-5, 7 and 9-17 contained in the Notice of AGM were duly passed on a show of hands and Resolutions 6 and 8 contained in the Notice of AGM were duly passed on a poll.
Polls were held on resolutions 6 and 8. Results of the polls were as follows:
|Resolution (No. as noted on proxy form)
|Votes for
|Votes against
|Votes withheld
|Votes
|% votes cast
|Votes
|% votes cast
|6. To re-elect David Harris as a Director(independent shareholders)
|499,322
|100.00
|-
|-
|597
|6. To re-elect David Harris as a Director (all shareholders)
|11,760,343
|100.00
|-
|-
|597
|8. To re-elect Peter Stanley as a Director (independent shareholders)
|496,050
|99.48
|2,600
|0.52
|1,269
|8. To re-elect Peter Stanley as a Director (all shareholders)
|11,757,071
|99.98
|2,600
|0.02
|1,269
The proxy votes received in relation to the resolutions passed on a show of hands were as follows:
|Resolution (No. as noted on proxy form)
|Votes for
|Votes Against
|Votes at Chairman's Discretion
|Shares Marked As Votes Withheld / Abstentions
|1. To receive and accept the Annual Report
|431,255
|-
|22,499
|672
|2. To approve the Directors' Remuneration Report
|422,713
|1,513
|25,725
|4,475
|3. To approve the Directors' Remuneration Policy
|422,829
|1,513
|25,609
|4,475
|4. To declare a final ordinary dividend of 1.76p per Ordinary Share
|448,854
|-
|5,572
|-
|5. To declare a final special dividend of 4.24p per ordinary Share
|448,854
|-
|5,572
|-
|7. To re-elect Brett Miller as a Director
|429,400
|351
|22,499
|2,176
|9. To appoint Deloitte LLP as Auditor of the Company
|428,828
|2,880
|22,718
|-
|10. To authorise the Directors to determine the Auditor's Remuneration
|427,646
|280
|25,828
|672
|11. To authorise the Directors to allot Ordinary Shares
|417,011
|9,172
|25,609
|2,634
|12. To disapply statutory pre-emption rights in relation to the issue of Ordinary Shares
|414,870
|10,641
|28,243
|672
|13. To authorise the Directors to sell, transfer and allot Ordinary Shares from Treasury at a discount to the net asset value
|416,964
|8,600
|25,609
|3,253
|14. To authorise the Company to make market purchases of Ordinary Shares
|426,393
|5,577
|22,456
|-
|15. To authorise the Company to hold general meetings on 14 clear days' notice
|424,599
|7,328
|22,499
|-
|16. To retain the two Debentures owned by the Company in The All England Lawn Tennis Ground Limited
|435,618
|8,499
|8,606
|1,703
|17. To permit electronic communications with Shareholders
|414,854
|1,012
|25,533
|13,027
In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.2, copies of all resolutions passed as Special Business at the Meeting will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/nsm.