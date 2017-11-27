Manchester & London Investment Trust Plc - Result of AGM

MANCHESTER AND LONDON INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

(the "Company')

Results of Annual General Meeting

27 November 2017

The Company announces that at the Annual General Meeting ("AGM') of the Company held today Resolutions 1-5, 7 and 9-17 contained in the Notice of AGM were duly passed on a show of hands and Resolutions 6 and 8 contained in the Notice of AGM were duly passed on a poll.

Polls were held on resolutions 6 and 8. Results of the polls were as follows:

Resolution (No. as noted on proxy form) Votes for Votes against Votes withheld Votes % votes cast Votes % votes cast 6. To re-elect David Harris as a Director(independent shareholders) 499,322 100.00 - - 597 6. To re-elect David Harris as a Director (all shareholders) 11,760,343 100.00 - - 597 8. To re-elect Peter Stanley as a Director (independent shareholders) 496,050 99.48 2,600 0.52 1,269 8. To re-elect Peter Stanley as a Director (all shareholders) 11,757,071 99.98 2,600 0.02 1,269

The proxy votes received in relation to the resolutions passed on a show of hands were as follows:

Resolution (No. as noted on proxy form) Votes for Votes Against Votes at Chairman's Discretion Shares Marked As Votes Withheld / Abstentions 1. To receive and accept the Annual Report 431,255 - 22,499 672 2. To approve the Directors' Remuneration Report 422,713 1,513 25,725 4,475 3. To approve the Directors' Remuneration Policy 422,829 1,513 25,609 4,475 4. To declare a final ordinary dividend of 1.76p per Ordinary Share 448,854 - 5,572 - 5. To declare a final special dividend of 4.24p per ordinary Share 448,854 - 5,572 - 7. To re-elect Brett Miller as a Director 429,400 351 22,499 2,176 9. To appoint Deloitte LLP as Auditor of the Company 428,828 2,880 22,718 - 10. To authorise the Directors to determine the Auditor's Remuneration 427,646 280 25,828 672 11. To authorise the Directors to allot Ordinary Shares 417,011 9,172 25,609 2,634 12. To disapply statutory pre-emption rights in relation to the issue of Ordinary Shares 414,870 10,641 28,243 672 13. To authorise the Directors to sell, transfer and allot Ordinary Shares from Treasury at a discount to the net asset value 416,964 8,600 25,609 3,253 14. To authorise the Company to make market purchases of Ordinary Shares 426,393 5,577 22,456 - 15. To authorise the Company to hold general meetings on 14 clear days' notice 424,599 7,328 22,499 - 16. To retain the two Debentures owned by the Company in The All England Lawn Tennis Ground Limited 435,618 8,499 8,606 1,703 17. To permit electronic communications with Shareholders 414,854 1,012 25,533 13,027

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.2, copies of all resolutions passed as Special Business at the Meeting will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/nsm.