27.11.2017 | 16:57
ACCESSWIRE·Mehr Nachrichten von ACCESSWIRE

Rockstone Research: Saville Resources: Getting Ready to Create Shareholder Value

ZURICH, SWITZERLAND / ACCESSWIRE / November 27, 2017 / With currently about 19.5 million shares issued, Saville Resources Inc. (TSX-V: SRE; FRA: S0J) has recently restructured its share capital, and this may provide significant upside. With a current market capitalization of $1.2 million CAD, Saville today announced the acquisition of its new flagship project ("Covette") in the prolific James Bay Region of Québec in Canada.

Have you followed the spectacular creation of shareholder value by companies such as Nemaska Lithium Inc. ($673 million CAD market cap.), Critical Elements Corp. ($246 million CAD market cap.), or Galaxy Resources Ltd. ($1.5 billion AUD)? These three companies have something in common: Projects in the James Bay Region of Québec. This region is known for its world-class pegmatites. Saville also has pegmatites on its newly acquired Covette Property. It's just not yet confirmed what those pegmatites are made of.

President & CEO, Mike Hodge, was accompanied by geologist Nick Rodway to the Covette Property for a ground prospecting program in the 3rd quarter of 2017. All pegmatite outcrops they found on the property were sampled as this rock type could be a favorable host to lithium or other metals. Assays are pending and expected to be announced once available.

The full report can be accessed through the following links:

English (web version): http://rockstone-research.com/index.php/en/research-reports/3841-Saville-Resources:-Getting-Ready-to-Create-Shareholder-Value
English (PDF): http://rockstone-research.com/images/PDF/Saville1en.pdf

German (web version): http://rockstone-research.com/index.php/de/research-reports/3840-Saville-Resources:-Startklar-zur-Schaffung-von-Aktionaersvermoegen
German (PDF): http://rockstone-research.com/images/PDF/Saville1de.pdf

Disclaimer: Please read the full disclaimer within the full research report as a PDF as fundamental risks and conflicts of interest exist.

SOURCE: Rockstone Research


© 2017 ACCESSWIRE