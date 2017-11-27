Thermal Printing Market Growth Steady at 5.00% CAGR to 2023 Led by RFID Printer Type - ReportsnReports

PUNE, India, November 27, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Thermal Printing Market is forecast to reach $50.45 billion by 2023 from $37.66 billion in 2017 at a CAGR of 5.00% during (2017-2023) driven by the adoption of automatic identification and data capture (AIDC) technologies for productivity improvement, growing concerns about product safety and anti-counterfeiting, use of thermal printers in on-demand printing applications, increasing adoption of wireless technologies in mobile printers, and growth of the e-commerce industry.

The thermal printing market ecosystem includes manufacturers and resellers such as Zebra Technologies (US), SATO Holdings (Japan), Epson (Japan), Star Micronics (Japan), and Honeywell (US), Bixolon (South Korea), Fujitsu (Japan), Brother International (Japan), Toshiba TEC (Japan), and TSC Auto ID (Taiwan). Companies that provide a range of customized solutions to customers are expected to emerge as the game changers.

Thermal Printing Market in APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2017 and 2023. APAC is one of the prospective markets for this technology. APAC leads the market for the retail application in terms of size. Moreover, APAC has the presence of retailers such as Seven & I Holdings Company, Isetan, Aeon Company, and Gome Electrical Appliances, which provide barcode and RFID printers to various industries. These factors are expected to boost the thermal printer market in APAC. The Asian markets, mainly in Japan, India, and China, are more likely to lead the thermal printing market in the coming years in terms of technological adaptability and market size.

The thermal printer market for RFID printers is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. RFID printers are the fastest-growing segment in the thermal printer market based on printer type. The increasing demand for RFID-printed labels in the supply chain of the retail and healthcare industries is the main factor that is likely to contribute to the high growth of the market for RFID printers between 2017 and 2023.

The Thermal Printing Market for healthcare and hospitality is expected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2017 and 2023. Tags and labels play a major role in the healthcare industry, wherein they are used mainly for patient ID tracking, hospital admission, specimen/blood labeling, medication tracking, staff ID and access control, healthcare materials management, workflow automation, and other functions. In the hospitality industry, thermal printing is required to print admission tickets, loyalty cards, VIP passes, meal tickets, coupons, event wristbands, shuttle bus tickets, and other entertainment-related media. Increasing awareness regarding health among growing population is the major driver for the growth the thermal printing in this application.

The thermal printer market for industrial format is expected to hold the largest share during the forecast period. Industrial thermal printers are used in harsh environments, including the manufacturing industries having a huge demand for labels, receipts, and tags. The demand for industrial format printers is being driven by the increasing need for inventory management and rising adoption of these printers for tracking, recording, and storing the data related to goods or products in the manufacturing industry. Some of the major manufacturers of industrial thermal printers are Zebra Technologies (US), Honeywell International (US), Wasp Barcode Technologies (US), and Postek Electronics (China), among others.

In the process of determining and verifying the thermal printing market size for several segments and sub segments gathered through secondary research, extensive primary interviews were conducted with the key experts. The break-up of the profiles of primary participants is as follows:

By Company Type: Tier 1 - 55 %, Tier 2 - 20%, and Tier 3 - 25%

By Designation: C-Level Executives - 34%, Directors - 33%, and Others - 33%

By Geography: North America - 37%, Europe - 34%, APAC - 20%, and RoW - 9%

This report covers the thermal printing market based on offering, printer type, printer format, printing technology, application, and geography. A detailed analysis of the key industry players has been done to provide insights into their business, products and services, and key strategies including product launches and developments, mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, and collaborations associated with the thermal printing market.

Another research titled RFID and Barcode Printer Market Global Forecast to 2022 says, the RFID and barcode printer market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.7% between 2017 and 2022 to reach $4.81 billion by 2022. Industrial printers to dominate the RFID and barcode printer market during the forecast period. Manufacturing industry to hold a major share of the RFID and barcode printer market during the forecast period. APAC to be the fastest-growing market for GNSS chips during the forecast period. Companies such as Zebra Technologies Corporation (US), Honeywell International Inc. (US), Toshiba TEC Corporation (Japan), Sato Holdings Corporation (Japan), TSC Auto ID Technology Co. Ltd. (Taiwan), Avery Dennison Corporation (US), Wasp Barcode Technologies (US), Postek Electronics Co. Ltd. (China), Dascom Printer (Jiangmen) Co. Ltd. (China) have been profiled in this 181 pages research report available at http://www.reportsnreports.com/purchase.aspx?name=980026 .

