Event Management Software Market Worth 11.06 Billion USD by 2022

PUNE, India, November 27, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

According to a new market research report "Event Management Software Market by Software (Venue Management, Event Registration, Ticketing, Event Planning, Event Marketing, Analytics, and Reporting), Service, Deployment Type, Organization Size, End User, and Region - Global Forecast to 2022", published by MarketsandMarkets', the market size is expected to grow from USD 6.38 billion in 2017 to USD 11.06 billion by 2022, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 11.6% during the forecast period.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20160303/792302 )



Browse 64 Market Data Tables and 39 Figures spread through 160 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Event Management Software Market"

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/event-management-software-market-136859992.html

Early buyers will receive 10% customization on this report

An increasing number of organized events hosted with enhanced marketing and budget, effective event hosting is a major factor driving the growth of the Event Management Software Market. Moreover, the increasing adoption of event planning software and event registration software by Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) is expected to drive the Event Management Software Market.

The APAC region is expected to witness the highest growth rate in the Event Management Software Market.

APAC is one of the fastest growing regions and has a favorable market for event management software and service vendors. The region has a broad customer base across industries, and thus needs brand marketing activities to reach out to potential customers. India, China, Australia, and Japan are major contributors to the growth of the Event Management Software Market in APAC.

Ask for PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownload.asp?id=136859992

The corporate end-user segment is expected to gain a larger market share during the forecast period.

Corporate events are organized to attract customers and channel partners across all small and large companies. The corporate industry conducts various events, such as meetings, conferences, exhibitions, product launches, road shows, buyer-seller meets, press conferences, board meetings, executive retreats, award ceremonies, VIP events, and trade shows. The event management software for the corporates helps organizations to control the chaos and simplify their event tasks with a solution.

The large enterprises segment is expected to gain a larger market share during the forecast period.

Organizations with more than 1,000 employees are categorized as large enterprises. Such enterprises have a huge corporate network and many revenue streams. Large enterprises have their customers across regions and possess high market shares, technical expertise, and effective business strategies. Large enterprises control several systems at a higher level of complexity. The market size of Event Management Software Market is relatively high in case of large enterprises, as compared to SMEs. Software vendors catering to large enterprises are growing, as large enterprises need to maximize their brand promotion and marketing activities to reach out to new customers and enhance the experience of existing customers.

Major vendors in the Event Management Software Market include Eventbrite (US), Cvent (US), XING Events (Germany), ACTIVE Network (US), etouches (US), EMS Software (US), Ungerboeck Software International (US), SignUpGenius (US), Certain (US), Social Tables (US), Eventmobi (Canada), Hubb (US), Babylon Software Solution (Macedonia), and Regpack (US).

Enquiry Before Buying @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_Buying.asp?id=136859992

Browse Related Reports

Web Content Management Market by Solution (Digital Marketing Management, Mobile & Social Content Management, Web Experience Management), Service, Deployment Type (On-Premises, Cloud), Organization Size, Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2022

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/web-content-management-market-255522685.html

Digital Marketing Software Market by Software (CRM, E-mail, Ecommerce, Marketing Automation, Web Analytics, Web Content Management & Social CRM), by Deployment (On-Premise, Cloud), by Verticals (BFSI, Retail, Manufacturing, & others) - Global Forecast to 2019

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/digital-marketing-software-market-52158190.html

Know More About our Knowledge Store @ http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Knowledgestore.asp

About MarketsandMarkets'

MarketsandMarkets' provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 5000 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets' for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets' are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model - GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets' now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets' is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets' flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "RT" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Rohan

MarketsandMarkets' INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com



Visit Our Blog @ http://www.marketsandmarketsblog.com/market-reports/telecom-it

Connect with us on LinkedIn @ http://www.linkedin.com/company/marketsandmarkets