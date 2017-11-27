Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc - Directorate Change

TEMPLE BAR INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

CHANGES OF DIRECTOR

LEI: 213800O8EAP4SG5JD323

Information disclosed in accordance with DTR 9.6.11 to 9.6.13

The Board of Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc (the Company) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr Richard Wyatt to the Board as an additional non-executive director with effect from 27 November 2017. Mr Wyatt has many years' experience in the investment company sector and the Board is confident that he will make a valuable contribution to the Company in the coming years.

It is confirmed that there are no matters requiring disclosure under paragraph 9.6.13 (2) to (6) of the Listing Rules. Mr Wyatt is not a director of any other publicly quoted companies and has not been a director of any publicly quoted companies in the past five years. At the time of his appointment Mr Wyatt is the beneficial holder of 10,000 ordinary shares in the Company.

The Company also announces that Mr David Webster will be retiring as a director with effect from 31 December 2017. The Board wishes to express its great appreciation to Mr Webster for his service as a director since 2009, during which time he has provided invaluable advice and insight.

Martin Slade

For and on behalf of Investec Asset Management Limited

Company Secretary

27 November 2017