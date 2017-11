A subsidiary of Manila-based logistics firm, Harbor Star Shipping Services has agreed to acquire a 60% stake in Astronergy Development Gensan (ADGI), which owns the rights to build a 25 MW solar project in the Philippines.A 25 MW PV array will be built in General Santos, on the island of Mindanao, by the second quarter of 2018, according to a statement by Harbor Star Shipping Services to the Philippine Stock Exchange. ...

