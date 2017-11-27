The Diverse Income Trust plc



It is announced that at the close of business on 24 November 2017, the unaudited Net Asset Value per ordinary share of The Diverse Income Trust plc, managed by Miton Asset Management Limited, is:



With the portfolio valued on a fair value basis:



Including current period revenue to 24 November 2017 103.05p per ordinary share



Excluding current period revenue 101.19p per ordinary share







27 November 2017



Legal Entity Identifier 2138005QFXYHJM551U45