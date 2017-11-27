EXCHANGE NOTICE 27.11.2017 WARRANTS



Listing of Covered warrants issued by Nordea Bank AB (publ)



Nasdaq Helsinki decides to list 2 warrants issued by Nordea Bank AB (publ) with effect from 2017-11-28. The warrants will be listed on NSDX segment of the Nasdaq First North Finland.



The warrants are currently listed on OMX HEL Covered Warrants on the main market, last trading date on the regulated market is today November 27.



Please find instrument identifiers in the attached documents.



Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Issuer Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260



TIEDOTE 27.11.2017 WARRANTIT



NORDEA BANK AB (publ):N WARRANTTEJA KAUPANKÄYNNIN KOHTEEKSI 28.11.2017



Nasdaq Helsinki on päättänyt ottaa kaupankäynnin kohteeksi 2 warranttia, joiden liikkeeseenlaskija on Nordea Bank AB (publ) ja ne otetaan kaupankäynnin kohteeksi Nasdaq First North Finland -markkinapaikan NSDX-segmentille.



Warranttit ovat listattuna tällä hetkellä OMX HEL Covered Warrants -päämarkkinalla, viimeinen listauspäivä päämarkkinalla on tänään 27.11.2017.



Perustiedot ovat saatavilla oheisessa liitetiedostossa.



Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Issuer Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=654819