At the request of Sivers IMA Holding AB (publ), 556383-9348, Sivers IMA Holding AB's shares will be traded on First North as from November 30, 2017.



Short name: SIVE --------------------------------------------------------- Maximum number of shares to be listed: 93,083,326 --------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0003917798 --------------------------------------------------------- Round Lot: 1 --------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 146655 --------------------------------------------------------- ADT Value: 4000000 --------------------------------------------------------- Company Registration Number: 556383-9348 --------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: First North STO/8 --------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size table: Other Equities --------------------------------------------------------- MIC code: FNSE --------------------------------------------------------- Trading currency: SEK ---------------------------------------------------------



Classification



Code Name --------------------------------- 2000 Industrials --------------------------------- 2700 Industrial Goods & Services ---------------------------------



