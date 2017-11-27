GLOBAL BIOENERGIES: GLOBAL BIOENERGIES: FIRST BATCH DELIVERED TO L'OREAL BY GLOBAL BIOENERGIES

First batch delivered to L'Oréal by Global Bioenergies

Evry (France), 27 November 2017 - Global Bioenergies (Euronext Growth Paris: ALGBE) today announced delivery of a first batch of sustainable cosmetic ingredients to L'Oréal. It was produced as part of the ISOPROD project, supported by the French State's Investissements for the Future Program.

Using proven technologies, Global Bioenergies condensed isobutene molecules to produce a cosmetic ingredient used in numerous formulations for its texturing properties. The ingredient is one of the six main components used in cosmetics.

Global Bioenergies' innovation produces the ingredient based on plants as an alternative to the fossil resources used in the industry today. Our bio-isobutene was first converted by the Fraunhofer Institute in Germany and then purified before delivery to L'Oréal. This is a test batch. L'Oréal will use the new ingredient in its cosmetic formulations and check that the results meet their specifications.

Marc Delcourt, CEO of Global Bioenergies, said: "Delivery of this batch of renewable ingredient is a major step forward in the ISOPROD project. It will be followed by other batches, produced as part of both ISOPROD and another European programme in partnership with two leading specialty chemical companies, CLARIANT and INEOS. L'Oréal is the leading cosmetics firm to promote leaving fossil resources out of its formulas. The transition to sustainable chemicals and materials is accelerating as a growing number of major companies similarly drive the change towards a greener future."

About GLOBAL BIOENERGIES

Global Bioenergies is one of the few companies worldwide, and the only one in Europe, that is developing a process to convert renewable resources into hydrocarbons through fermentation. The Company initially focused its efforts on the production of isobutene, one of the most important petrochemical building blocks that can be converted into fuels, plastics, organic glass and elastomers. Global Bioenergies continues to improve the performances of its process, operates its demo plant in Germany, and prepares the first full-scale plant through a Joint-Venture with Cristal Union, named IBN-One. Global Bioenergies is listed on Euronext Growth Paris (FR0011052257 - ALGBE).

Should you like to be kept informed, subscribe to our news feed on

www.global-bioenergies.com (http://www.global-bioenergies.com)

Follow us on Twitter: @GlobalBioenergi (https://twitter.com/GlobalBioenergi)

Contact

GLOBAL BIOENERGIES

Jean-Baptiste Barbaroux

Head of Business Development

Phone: +33 1 64 98 20 50

Email: invest@global-bioenergies.com (mailto:invest@global-bioenergies.com)

GLOBAL BIOENERGIES - PRESS RELEASE (http://hugin.info/166909/R/2152248/826477.pdf)



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: GLOBAL BIOENERGIES via Globenewswire

