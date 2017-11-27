Regulatory News:

A new independent female director has joined the Board of Directors, further strengthening Mercialys' (Paris:MERY) governance best practices. With 58.3% independent directors and full gender equality, the Company is aligned with the best standards. The three Technical Committees are now chaired by independent women directors.

Mercialys' Board of Directors, as proposed by the Appointments and Compensation Committee, appointed Mrs Pascale Roque as a new independent director during its meeting on October 24, 2017, replacing Mr Bernard Bouloc. Mr Bernard Bouloc had been an independent director with Mercialys since October 2005.

With this latest appointment, Mercialys is confirming its strong commitment to ensuring the independence of its governance and the diversity of its Board of Directors. The Board has maintained its ratio of 58.3% independent members and has now achieved full gender equality, compared with 41.6% women previously. Alongside this, the three Technical Committees supporting the Board of Directors are now chaired by independent female directors.

The Board of Directors is also confirming the diversity of its expert knowledge, with a panel of experienced members who bring proven expertise in terms of real estate, asset management, finance, legal, human resources, marketing and distribution, as well as economic research, corporate social responsibility (CSR), new technologies and digitalization.

The Board's composition is now as follows:

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer: Mr Éric Le Gentil

Independent directors: Mrs Victoire Boissier, Mrs Anne-Marie de Chalambert, Mrs Élisabeth Cunin-Diéterlé, Mrs Marie-Christine Levet, Mrs Ingrid Nappi-Choulet, Mrs Pascale Roque and Mr Bruno Servant

Directors representing the majority shareholder: Mr Jacques Dumas, Mr Antoine Giscard d'Estaing, Mr David Lubek and Mr Michel Savart.

This press release is available on www.mercialys.com

About Mercialys

Mercialys is one of France's leading real estate companies, focused exclusively on retail property. At June 30, 2017, Mercialys had a portfolio of 2,108 leases, representing a rental value of Euro 174.6 million on an annualized basis. At June 30, 2017, it owned properties with an estimated value of Euro 3.7 billion (including transfer taxes). Mercialys has had "SIIC" real estate investment trust (REIT) tax status since November 1, 2005 and has been listed on Euronext Paris Compartment A (ticker: MERY) since its initial public offering on October 12, 2005. At June 30, 2017, there were 92,049,169 shares outstanding.

IMPORTANT INFORMATION

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements regarding future events, trends, projects or targets. These forward-looking statements are subject to identified and unidentified risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results anticipated in the forward-looking statements. Please refer to the Mercialys shelf registration document available at www.mercialys.com for the year ended December 31, 2016 for more details regarding certain factors, risks and uncertainties that could affect Mercialys' business. Mercialys makes no undertaking in any form to publish updates or adjustments to these forward-looking statements, nor to report new information, new future events or any other circumstances that might cause these statements to be revised.

