|Event
|Date
|Meeting
|2017 Full Year Results
|Monday 19 February 2018 before market
|9:00 a.m Paris (Live webcast)
|1st Quarter Revenue 2018
|Thursday 26 April 2018 before market
|Shareholders' meeting
|Tuesday 12 June 2018
|2:30 p.m Paris
|2018 Half Year Results
|Friday 27 July 2018 before market
|9:00 a.m Paris (Live webcast)
|3rd Quarter Revenue 2018
|Friday 26 October 2018 before market
Disclaimer
This document is a free translation into English of the original French press release. It is not a binding document. In the event of a conflict in interpretation, reference should be made to the French version, which is the authentic text.
