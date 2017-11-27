Regulatory News:

Sopra Steria Group (Paris:SOP):

Event Date Meeting 2017 Full Year Results Monday 19 February 2018 before market 9:00 a.m Paris (Live webcast) 1st Quarter Revenue 2018 Thursday 26 April 2018 before market Shareholders' meeting Tuesday 12 June 2018 2:30 p.m Paris 2018 Half Year Results Friday 27 July 2018 before market 9:00 a.m Paris (Live webcast) 3rd Quarter Revenue 2018 Friday 26 October 2018 before market

Disclaimer

This document is a free translation into English of the original French press release. It is not a binding document. In the event of a conflict in interpretation, reference should be made to the French version, which is the authentic text.

