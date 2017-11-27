Global Medical Grade Silicone Market Analysis 2014-2017 & Forecasts 2025 - Market is Expected to Reach USD 596.8 Million, Growing at a CAGR of 6.6%

DUBLIN, November 27, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Medical Grade Silicone Market Analysis By Product (Elastomers, Gels, Medical Adhesives, Medical Coatings, Foams), By Application (Prosthetics, Orthopedic, Contact Lens), And Segment Forecasts, 2014 - 2025" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global Medical Grade Silicone Market is expected to reach USD 596.8 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.6%

Further key findings from the report suggest:

Silicone elastomer is anticipated to witness significant revenue gain with a predicted CAGR of 6.9% from 2017 to 2025 due to the rising consumption of the product in the Liquid Silicone Rubber (LSR) and High Consistency Rubber (HCR) applications. LSR and HCR find application in pump diaphragms, hydrocephalic shunts, replacement finger joints, pacemaker lead coverings, and catheters.

Asia Pacific was the prominent market and accounted for 22.1% of the overall volume share in 2016. Favorable FDI and Make in India policy implemented by the Government of India are expected to generate opportunities for the medical device components industry in the country, which in turn is likely to aid in the medical silicone industry growth.

was the prominent market and accounted for 22.1% of the overall volume share in 2016. Favorable FDI and Make in policy implemented by the Government of are expected to generate opportunities for the medical device components industry in the country, which in turn is likely to aid in the medical silicone industry growth. Growing awareness regarding commercially available products, the adoption of enhanced surgical treatments, and increasing healthcare infrastructure are expected to open new avenues for medical products in the U.S., and therefore, augment the demand for medical silicone in the market

Momentive Performance Materials Inc.; 3M Company; Trelleborg AB; Primasil Silicones Limited; China National Bluestar (Group) Co. Ltd. (Bluestar); Henkel AG & Co. KGaA; Dow Corning Corporation; Zodiac Coating SAS; and Wacker Chemie AG are some of the prominent players dominating the industry

(Group) Co. Ltd. (Bluestar); Henkel AG & Co. KGaA; Dow Corning Corporation; Zodiac Coating SAS; and Wacker Chemie AG are some of the prominent players dominating the industry The global medical silicone market is highly fragmented in nature and marked by the presence of numerous global and regional silicone producers. Due to end-user opportunities and fragmented nature of the market, the intensity of rivalry is expected to increase in the next eight years.

In February 2017 , Wacker Chemie AG named Foster Corporation as an exclusive distributor of medical-grade silicone rubber for the company's Silpuran line in the North America healthcare market to provide services such as customer support, enhanced customer experience, and logistics in the region

, Wacker Chemie AG named Foster Corporation as an exclusive distributor of medical-grade silicone rubber for the company's Silpuran line in the healthcare market to provide services such as customer support, enhanced customer experience, and logistics in the region In November 2016 , Dow Corning Corp. launched soft skin adhesive to bridge the gap between the company's Pressure Sensitive Adhesives (PSAs) and gentle-adhesion SSAs



Rising demand for Medical Grade Silicone owing to its inherent thermal and chemical stability, hydrophobicity, resistance to sterilization method, and low surface tension is expected to augment the industry size over the forecast period.



The growing use of high consistency silicone elastomers due to various properties offered such as green strength, which is necessary to maintain extruded profiles until vulcanized, is expected to increase their demand in extrusion applications, which in turn is anticipated to stimulate the demand over the forecast period.



Silicone medical adhesives are used to fabricate medical devices, seal wounds, and affix medical devices including dressing, a patch to the skin, and as a tape. The market is expected to exhibit promising gains on account of high tourist numbers triggering medical tourism in the Asia Pacific, especially in India, South Korea, Thailand, Singapore, and Malaysia.



The global medical silicone coatings market accounted for 8.7% of the overall revenue share in 2016 and is expected to witness growth on account of high usage of the product in mandrels, catheters, hypo tubes, stents, guide wires, sutures, and syringes. The growing geriatric population coupled with the rising obesity rates is anticipated to increase the occurrences of cardiac diseases, which in turn is expected to stimulate the medical silicone demand.



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Methodology & Scope



Chapter 2 Executive Summary



Chapter 3 Medical Silicone Market Variables, Trends, and Scope



Chapter 4 Medical silicone Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis



Chapter 5 Medical silicone Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis



Chapter 6 Medical silicone Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis



Chapter 7 Competitive Landscape



Chapter 8 Company Profiles



Dow Corning Corporation

Wacker Chemie AG

China National Bluestar (Group) Co., Ltd. (Bluestar)

(Group) Co., Ltd. (Bluestar) Momentive Performance Materials Inc.

Zodiac Coating SAS

Trelleborg AB

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

3M Company

Shin-Etsu Chemical Company Ltd.

Primasil Silicones Limited

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/4x559t/medical_grade





Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716