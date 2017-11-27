Infiniti Research, a global market and competitive intelligence solutions provider, has announced the release of their recent customer intelligence study on the energy industry. A leading alternative energy sources supplier wanted to proactively determine the attrition levels of the customers and devise effective marketing plans to mitigate the risks. The client wanted to profile the potential customers and proactively identify risks and opportunities in the energy space.

According to the customer intelligence experts at Infiniti, "Leading companies in the energy space are relying on customer intelligence to reduce their overall operational costs."

Today, the energy sector companies have been compelled to economize and innovate due to the changing competitive landscape. Energy distribution plays a pivotal role in the efficient functioning of various businesses across the globe. Leading organizations in the energy industry are adopting customer intelligence solutions to stay ahead of their competitors.

The solution presented by Infiniti helped the energy sources supplier to attain actionable insights into the customer's preferences and improve their bottom line. Also, the client was able to streamline marketing efforts to minimize costs and maximize resource utilization. Additionally, the client was able to analyze the buying patterns of the people across specific market segments.

This customer intelligence solution provided benefits that helped the client to:

Uncover potential opportunities and create long-term enterprise value

Understand the customer's behavior and boost customer loyalty

This customer intelligence solution offered predictive insights on:

Shaping real-time customer interactions and delivering highly personalized offers

Identifying significant business drivers, forecasting new drivers, and efficiently executing marketing campaigns

About Infiniti Research

Established in 2003, Infiniti Research is a leading market intelligence company providing smart solutions to address your business challenges. Infiniti Research studies markets in more than 100 countries to help analyze competitive activity, see beyond market disruptions, and develop intelligent business strategies.

With 14+ years of experience and offices across three continents, Infiniti Research has been instrumental in providing a complete range of competitive intelligence, strategy, and research services for over 550 companies across the globe.

