Leaders from Merck, UI Labs, and Women in Manufacturing Join the 2018 Manufacturing Leadership Awards Judging Panel

SANTA CLARA, California, Nov. 27, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- The Manufacturing Leadership Awards has proudly appointed seven executives from leading manufacturing organizations to the 15-person judging panel for the 2018 awards. Judges who have agreed to participate have demonstrated a strong commitment to continued innovation, dialog and advancement in manufacturing.

Judges will review submissions for the 2018 Manufacturing Leadership Awards in December, followed by the announcement of the winners in February, 2018.

The official judging panel for 2018 is as follows:

NEW JUDGES

David Mongrue

Vice President, Operations

The Dow Chemical Company





VP and CIO

Merck and Company





CEO

Pixelligent, Inc.





VP, Global Business Solutions Development

Commscope





CEO (retired)

Technologie-Initiative SmartFactory KL e.V.





Founder and President

Women in Manufacturing





CEO

UI Labs

RETURNING JUDGES

David R. Brousell

Global Vice President, Research, and Editorial Director

Manufacturing Leadership Council





Vice President, Operations and Supply Chain Execution

IBM





Corporate Manager, Sustainability

Lexmark International





Senior Vice President, Global Manufacturing Operations

Cisco Systems





CEO

VirTex Enterprises





Director, Advanced Manufacturing Programs

Lockheed Martin Skunk Works





President

Graphicast Inc.





Vice President, Global Engineering, Manufacturing and Sourcing

Nexteer Automotive

The nomination period for the Manufacturing Leadership Awards will remain open until December 15, 2017. Winners will be honored on stage at the Manufacturing Leadership Awards Gala on June 13, 2018.

For more about the awards and a list of the nomination categories, go to. http://mlawards.gilcommunity.com/

About the Manufacturing Leadership Awards

Now in its 14th year, the ML Awards program honors large and small companies and individual leaders shaping the future of global manufacturing. Nominations are accepted from manufacturing companies from across the globe. The program also honors partners that have assisted ML Award winning manufacturers in achieving transformational breakthroughs. To learn more visit: www.mlawards.gilcommunity.com

About the Manufacturing Leadership Council

The Manufacturing Leadership Council, Frost & Sullivan, is the world's first member-driven, global business leadership network dedicated to senior executives in the manufacturing industry. The Manufacturing Leadership Council's mission is to help senior executives define and shape a better future for themselves, their organizations, and the industry at large by focusing on the intersection of critical business and technology issues that will drive growth today and in the future. The Council offers an extensive portfolio of leadership networking, research, thought leadership content, and professional development products, programs, and services -- including the Manufacturing Leadership Council Website, an online global business network with over 7,000 members around the world; the annual Manufacturing Leadership Summit; the Manufacturing Leadership Awards, celebrating industry achievement; and the thought-leading Manufacturing Leadership Journal. For more information, please visit www.ML-Council.com

About Frost & Sullivan

Frost & Sullivan, the Growth Partnership Company, works in collaboration with clients to leverage visionary innovation that addresses the global challenges and related growth opportunities that will make or break today's market participants. For more than 50 years, we have been developing growth strategies for the global 1000, emerging businesses, the public sector and the investment community. Contact us: Start the discussion

Contact:

Jeff Moad

Manufacturing Leadership Council

510-531-3456

Jeffrey.moad@frost.com