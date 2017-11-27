Leaders from Merck, UI Labs, and Women in Manufacturing Join the 2018 Manufacturing Leadership Awards Judging Panel

Panel will evaluate and select outstanding Manufacturing 4.0 projects and individuals across industries to be recognized at Frost & Sullivan's Manufacturing Leadership Awards Gala
SANTA CLARA, California, Nov. 27, 2017
SANTA CLARA, California, Nov. 27, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- The Manufacturing Leadership Awards has proudly appointed seven executives from leading manufacturing organizations to the 15-person judging panel for the 2018 awards. Judges who have agreed to participate have demonstrated a strong commitment to continued innovation, dialog and advancement in manufacturing.
Judges will review submissions for the 2018 Manufacturing Leadership Awards in December, followed by the announcement of the winners in February, 2018.
The official judging panel for 2018 is as follows:
NEW JUDGES
- David Mongrue
Vice President, Operations
The Dow Chemical Company
- Michele D'Alessandro
VP and CIO
Merck and Company
- Craig Bandes
CEO
Pixelligent, Inc.
- Praveen Jonnala
VP, Global Business Solutions Development
Commscope
- Detlef Zuehlke
CEO (retired)
Technologie-Initiative SmartFactory KL e.V.
- Allison Grealis
Founder and President
Women in Manufacturing
- Caralynn Nowinski Collens
CEO
UI Labs
RETURNING JUDGES
- David R. Brousell
Global Vice President, Research, and Editorial Director
Manufacturing Leadership Council
- Ron Castro
Vice President, Operations and Supply Chain Execution
IBM
- John Gagel
Corporate Manager, Sustainability
Lexmark International
- Jeff Gallinat
Senior Vice President, Global Manufacturing Operations
Cisco Systems
- Brad Heath
CEO
VirTex Enterprises
- Michael Packer
Director, Advanced Manufacturing Programs
Lockheed Martin Skunk Works
- Val Zanchuk
President
Graphicast Inc.
- Dennis Hoeg
Vice President, Global Engineering, Manufacturing and Sourcing
Nexteer Automotive
The nomination period for the Manufacturing Leadership Awards will remain open until December 15, 2017. Winners will be honored on stage at the Manufacturing Leadership Awards Gala on June 13, 2018.
For more about the awards and a list of the nomination categories, go to. http://mlawards.gilcommunity.com/
About the Manufacturing Leadership Awards
Now in its 14th year, the ML Awards program honors large and small companies and individual leaders shaping the future of global manufacturing. Nominations are accepted from manufacturing companies from across the globe. The program also honors partners that have assisted ML Award winning manufacturers in achieving transformational breakthroughs. To learn more visit: www.mlawards.gilcommunity.com
About the Manufacturing Leadership Council
The Manufacturing Leadership Council, Frost & Sullivan, is the world's first member-driven, global business leadership network dedicated to senior executives in the manufacturing industry. The Manufacturing Leadership Council's mission is to help senior executives define and shape a better future for themselves, their organizations, and the industry at large by focusing on the intersection of critical business and technology issues that will drive growth today and in the future. The Council offers an extensive portfolio of leadership networking, research, thought leadership content, and professional development products, programs, and services -- including the Manufacturing Leadership Council Website, an online global business network with over 7,000 members around the world; the annual Manufacturing Leadership Summit; the Manufacturing Leadership Awards, celebrating industry achievement; and the thought-leading Manufacturing Leadership Journal. For more information, please visit www.ML-Council.com
About Frost & Sullivan
Frost & Sullivan, the Growth Partnership Company, works in collaboration with clients to leverage visionary innovation that addresses the global challenges and related growth opportunities that will make or break today's market participants. For more than 50 years, we have been developing growth strategies for the global 1000, emerging businesses, the public sector and the investment community. Contact us: Start the discussion
