

NEW DELHI (dpa-AFX) - Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport has broken the world record for number of flights in 24 hours.



On Saturday, the Mumbai airport handled 969 take-offs and landings in 24 hours, thus besting the previous record of 935, which it had created in May this year.



According to Mumbai International Airport Ltd (MIAL), the airport usually handles over 900 flights per day. The airport handled 50 flights in 60 minutes twice on Friday. The surge in traffic on Friday fueled by aided by private and charter aircraft.



Although the Mumbai airport has two runways it is technically a single-runway airport because only one runway can operate at a time because they criss-cross each other.



