ATLANTA, GA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/27/17 -- Blaze Fast-Fire'd Pizza is stepping up to the plate in Atlanta, opening their second area location in Akers Mill Square (2955 Cobb Pkwy) near SunTrust Park, on Saturday, December 2. This grand slam of a concept, recently ranked the fastest growing restaurant in history, will celebrate the new opening by offering free pizza to anyone who follows Blaze Pizza on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or Snapchat Tuesday, December 5, from 11:00 am to 9:00 pm.

This is the second location for the Blaze Pizza franchise group Blazing South, which recently opened their first Atlanta location near Emory University in Decatur just two months ago. The new 2,500-square-foot restaurant includes seating for 48 and a large exterior patio.

Blaze Pizza is a modern day "pizza joint" serving up artisanal pizzas that are both fast and affordable. Each restaurant features an interactive open-kitchen format that allows guests to customize one of the menu's signature pizzas, or create their own, choosing from a wide selection of carefully sourced, high-quality ingredients -- all for around $8. The generously-sized personal pizzas are then sent to a blazing hot open-flame oven, the centerpiece of the restaurant, where dedicated pizzasmiths fast-fire the thin crust pies in just 180 seconds.

"We knew we would hit it out of the park when we decided to bring Blaze Pizza to Atlanta," said Carl Hoover, Operating Partner for Blazing South. "So, we hit the ground running with a focus on development. We are thrilled to be opening a second location so quickly and to give even more guests a chance to try this exciting concept."

Blaze Pizza's authenticity, coupled with its focus on the happiness and satisfaction of every individual guest and team member, has been fundamental to the concept's popularity and expansion -- reaching over 220 locations in just 5 years.

Each restaurant makes their own dough from scratch using a recipe developed by critically-acclaimed Executive Chef Bradford Kent (the "Pizza Whisperer"), which requires a 24-hour fermentation period to produce his signature light-as-air, crisp crust. All of the pizza and salad ingredients are free of artificial flavors, colors and preservatives, and for pizza fans with specific dietary needs, Blaze Pizza offers gluten-free dough and vegan cheese.

Blaze Pizza's obsessive attention to detail extends well beyond the food, with a carefully considered, modern approach to restaurant design. Driven by its commitment to "Intelligent Choices for Our Pizzas, People & Planet," the restaurant is constructed with recycled and sustainable materials, uses eco-friendly packaging, and features energy-efficient LED lighting. Additionally, many of the restaurant's unconventional design elements were inspired by the company's celebration of individual expression.

Blazing South looks forward to growing strong roots within the community. To that end, the company has developed a turn-key in-restaurant fundraiser program that returns 20 percent of an event's proceeds back to local organizations. For more information on fundraising, please visit www.blazepizza.com/fundraising.

About Blaze Pizza

The first Blaze Pizza® restaurant opened on Aug. 6, 2012, in Irvine, Calif., and quickly gained attention for its chef-driven recipes, thoughtful interior design, and a service culture that celebrates individuality. Recently named '#1 Brand of the Year' in the 2017 Fast Casual Top 100, the fast-growing chain currently operates over 220 restaurants in 35 states and Canada, including the major metropolitan areas of Los Angeles, New York, Chicago, San Francisco, Dallas, Las Vegas, Boston, and Toronto. Founded by Elise and Rick Wetzel (co-founder of Wetzel's Pretzels), the concept is backed by private equity firm Brentwood Associates and founding investors that include LeBron James, Maria Shriver, movie producer John Davis and Boston Red Sox co-owner Tom Werner. For more information, visit www.blazepizza.com or www.facebook.com/blazepizza or click here to view a company video.

Blaze Pizza®, Fast-Fire'd®, the horizontal logo design, and the proprietary names "Pizzasmith", "Intelligent Choices for Our Pizzas, People & Planet" and related trademarks are the property of Blaze Pizza LLC.

