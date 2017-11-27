MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/27/17 -- Today HeadSpin formally launched and unveiled its global testing and mobile experience platform (MEP) that helps developers build high quality mobile experiences. An industry first, the HeadSpin platform is a powerful, easy-to-use solution that enables mobile application developers to accelerate release cycles, to build for complex user environments and to know instantly whenever any code breaks globally. The platform also proactively monitors user experience and performance issues in real-time around the world.

HeadSpin's advisory board consists of highly successful entrepreneurs in the B2B enterprise SaaS space: Tom Reilly, CEO of Cloudera, Jyoti Bansal, Founder of AppDynamics and BV Jagadeesh, Founder of Exodus and NetScaler. Reilly said: "Manish and his team have built a solution that is helping companies transition into the billion dollar mobile ecosystem easier and faster. I'm thrilled to be helping them out with this journey."

HeadSpin co-founder and CEO Manish Lachwani was previously the co-founder and CTO of Appurify (acquired by Google), CTO of Zynga and Principal Architect at Amazon Kindle, where he developed the Kindle operating system. Lachwani's Appurify pioneered device clouds and test automation with real devices. These eventually became the gold standard in the industry. This acquisition of Appurify helped Google create an in-house testing service that made it possible for developers to test in real-world conditions and to accelerate their development cycles.

At Google, Lachwani, who was responsible for the developer tools division, saw an untapped market opportunity. Lachwani said: "Current application performance management solutions provide developers no visibility into the complex user experiences around the world. As a result, developers are not getting ahead of performance or user experience issues. I knew we had to build something to solve this so Brien, my co-founder, and I teamed up to start HeadSpin."

HeadSpin was recently named one of the 20 Rising Stars as part of Forbes's Cloud 100 list, the definitive list of private cloud companies in the world.

The HeadSpin platform has helped mobile application developers identify 1% of their performance issues that cause 80% of the user complaints and 60% of their user experience issues pre-release, resulting in a 40% improvement in customer experience and 25% improvement in application reliability.

"Unlike other solutions, HeadSpin's data driven platform is able to proactively uncover 'hidden insights' through learning. This helps us fix our app issues before launch and have something reliable and repeatable to test or measure," said Maria Zhang, CTO at Tinder.

"HeadSpin allows us to more quickly and easily gain valuable insight into the performance challenges facing mobile applications," said Rakesh Chaudhary, Director of Solutions Engineering at Akamai Technologies.

The HeadSpin platform is used by engineering, QA, localization, reliability, growth and product teams in companies like Tinder, DocuSign, Akamai, Telstra and Dell in various ways. The platform allows developers to deploy code quickly without compromising quality and performance or worrying about fixing bugs later -- by enabling continuous testing and monitoring in real-world conditions pre and post-release. Developers are able to deliver great user experience globally by keeping up with the complexity of diverse user environments that cannot be replicated by emulators, simulators, crowdsourcing or manual processes. In addition, developers save time by knowing where and when critical bugs or performance issues are going to be or happen due to HeadSpin's active monitoring and AI-powered technology.

The HeadSpin platform stands out from existing traditional testing and application performance management (APM) solutions for the following reasons:

Test with real devices and real networks under real-world conditions

All-in-one dashboard for user experience data

No SDK - don't expand your code base

No device rooting or jailbreaking

High speed, parallel iOs device access

Support with 22,000+ devices in 140+ locations around the world

AI-powered solution that detects mobile experience issues reliably at scale

Zero-day support for new operating systems and devices

100% uptime on devices

Pre- and post-release coverage

Dedicated secured hosting coverage in 100+ countries globally

About HeadSpin

HeadSpin helps mobile developers build high quality applications. HeadSpin is a powerful, easy-to-use testing and mobile experience platform that helps developers build mobile experiences that delight the world. Unlike traditional testing solutions, HeadSpin enables app testing in real world conditions on 22,000+ devices in 140+ locations and automatically identifies user experience issues using AI. Now QA developers and mobile app developers can quickly test app performance in real world conditions, build for their complex user environments and know instantly when anything breaks. HeadSpin is loved by developers at Tinder, Akamai, Telstra, Dell and more. Find out why HeadSpin is trusted by the largest mobile application developers at https://www.headspin.io or on Twitter @HeadSpinIO.

