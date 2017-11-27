Bombardier Inc. / Bombardier Inc.: Bombardier Announces Notice of Redemption for All of its 4.75% Senior Notes due 2019 . Processed and transmitted by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

MONTREAL, QUEBEC--(Marketwired - Nov 27, 2017) - Bombardier Inc. (TSX:BBD.A) (TSX:BBD.B) (OTCQX:BDRBF) ("Bombardier" or the "Corporation") today announced that it has issued a notice of redemption for all of its outstanding 4.75% Senior Notes due 2019 (the "Notes"). As set forth in the notice of redemption issued today pursuant to the terms of the indenture governing the Notes, the redemption date is December 27, 2017, and the redemption price will be calculated on December 20, 2017. Bombardier will disclose the redemption price by press release on December 20, 2017.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or buy or the solicitation of an offer to buy or sell any security and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation, sale or purchase of any securities in any jurisdiction in which such offering, solicitation, sale or purchase would be unlawful.

The Notes mentioned herein have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, any state securities laws or the laws of any other jurisdiction, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from such registration requirements. The Notes mentioned herein have not been and will not be qualified for distribution to the public under applicable Canadian securities laws and, accordingly, any offer and sale of the securities in Canada will be made on a basis which is exempt from the prospectus requirements of such securities laws.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements based on current expectations. By their nature, forward-looking statements require us to make assumptions and are subject to important known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause our actual results in future periods to differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements.

