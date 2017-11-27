Oncolix Inc.: Oncolix, Inc. to Present at the 10th Annual LD Micro Main Event

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 27, 2017 / Oncolix Inc. (OTC PINK: AEPP), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on women's cancers, announced today that it will be presenting at the 10th annual LD Micro Main Event on Wednesday, December 6, at 3:30PM PST / 6:30PM EST at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel in Los Angeles, CA. Michael T. Redman, CEO of Oncolix, will be presenting, as well as meeting with investors.

The LD Micro Main Event is the largest independent conference for small/micro-cap companies and will feature 250 names presenting to an audience of over 1,000 attendees. In addition, there will be a variety of speakers/panelists discussing topics of interest to investors and issuers, along with coordinate evening events.

About Oncolix

Oncolix is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing Prolanta™ for the treatment of ovarian, uterine, breast and other cancers. The Company has a US FDA-cleared IND to commence human testing of Prolanta™ in its first indication, the treatment of ovarian cancer, which is currently in progress. Prolanta™ is a prolactin receptor antagonist (or blocker) that has demonstrated efficacy in xenograft models through a unique mechanism of action, autophagy. In addition to ovarian cancer, there is strong preclinical evidence Prolanta™ may be effective in breast, uterine, prostate, and other cancers. In the current Phase 1 dose-escalation safety trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer, to date, there have been no observed serious adverse events and no dose-limiting toxicities. The FDA has approved the designation of Prolanta™ as an Orphan Drug for the treatment of ovarian cancer, which may result in reduced filing fees (currently $2 million), federal tax credits and marketing exclusivity.

About LD Micro

LD Micro was founded in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource in the microcap space. What started out as a newsletter highlighting unique companies has transformed into several influential conferences annually.

In 2015, LDM launched the first pure microcap index (the LDMi) to exclusively provide intraday information on the entire sector.

