Global $51.3 Bn Women's Health Market Analysis 2014-2017 & 2025

The "Women's Health Market Analysis By Application (Postmenopausal Osteoporosis, Infertility, Endometriosis, Contraceptives, Menopause, Polycystic Ovary Syndrome), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2014 - 2025" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global women's health market is expected to reach USD 51.3 billion by 2025

Further Key Findings From the Report Suggest:

Presence of a large female geriatric population, which is susceptible to chronic diseases, is expected to boost growth

In 2016, postmenopausal osteoporosis accounted for the largest share of the market due to high incidence of osteoporosis in women after menopause, presence of several major players, and cost-effectiveness of this treatment

Contraceptive segment is likely to witness fastest growth during the forecast period due to increase in awareness and usage, government initiatives, technological developments, and favorable regulatory scenario. For instance, in June 2017 , Agile Therapeutics, Inc. resubmitted an NDA for Twirla, an investigational low-dose combined hormonal contraceptive patch

, Agile Therapeutics, Inc. resubmitted an NDA for Twirla, an investigational low-dose combined hormonal contraceptive patch Geographically, North America held the largest share of more than 30% in 2016 due to presence of major market players, high awareness about regular health check-ups for women, coverage for screening, and increased healthcare expenditure

held the largest share of more than 30% in 2016 due to presence of major market players, high awareness about regular health check-ups for women, coverage for screening, and increased healthcare expenditure Asia Pacific is expected to exhibit fastest growth during the forecast period due to increasing investments by players in the region, rising awareness about women's health, and initiatives by various governments and private organizations to improve awareness and access to women's health products

is expected to exhibit fastest growth during the forecast period due to increasing investments by players in the region, rising awareness about women's health, and initiatives by various governments and private organizations to improve awareness and access to women's health products Some of the key players operating in the women's health market are Allergan; Bayer AG; Merck & Co., Inc.; Pfizer, Inc.; Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.; Agile Therapeutics; Amgen, Inc.; AstraZeneca; Bristol-Myers Squibb Company; and Ferring B.V.



Increasing female geriatric population, introduction of various drugs related to women's health, and favorable government policies are some of the factors expected to drive growth during the forecast period.



Women are more prone to certain diseases, such as osteoporosis, osteoarthritis, anemia, menstruation-related disorders, depression, and obesity. Hence, increase in incidence of these conditions is likely to boost the market in the coming years. According to International Osteoporosis Foundation, global prevalence of osteoporosis among women was over 200.0 million in 1990, and this is anticipated to reach 680.0 million in 2050.



Government and various private organizations are working toward improving women's health across the world, and this is likely to drive growth in the coming years. Reimbursement coverage provided to women is also a key factor driving the market in developed countries. For instance, various coverage plans in the U.S. provide preventive services for women without charging any copayment. These include screening for anemia, hepatitis B, & breast cancer on a routine basis, folic acid supplements for women who are likely to be pregnant, and contraceptive methods, among others.



