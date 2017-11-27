Washington, D.C.--(Newsfile Corp. - November 27, 2017) - The Securities and Exchange Commission today announced the agenda for the December 7 meeting of its Investor Advisory Committee. The meeting will begin at 9:30 a.m. in the Multipurpose Room at SEC headquarters at 100 F Street, N.E., Washington, D.C. and is open to the public. The meeting will be webcast live and archived on the committee's website for later viewing.

The committee will hold two panel discussions with outside speakers: a morning session on retail investor protections and transparency in municipal and corporate bond markets, and an afternoon session on retail investor disclosures and best practices. In addition, the committee will discuss three other topics: cybersecurity risk disclosures, dual-class share structures, and an IAC subcommittee recommendation regarding electronic delivery of information to retail investors and development of a summary disclosure document of investment company shareholder reports.

The Investor Advisory Committee was established under Section 911 of the Dodd-Frank Act to advise the SEC on regulatory priorities, the regulation of securities products, trading strategies, fee structures, the effectiveness of disclosure, and on initiatives to protect investor interests and to promote investor confidence and the integrity of the securities marketplace. The Dodd-Frank Act authorizes the committee to submit findings and recommendations to the Commission.