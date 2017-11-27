LOS ANGELES, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/27/17 -- Reliam LLC (Reliam), a leading managed services provider for public cloud platforms including Amazon Web Services (AWS), announced today that it has received significant initial investment from Great Hill Partners, the Boston-headquartered private equity firm focused on investments in high growth, mid-market technology companies. Great Hill Partners has reserved up to $75 million for further investment into the managed cloud platform to fund acquisitions as well as organic growth.

As an AWS managed service provider partner, Reliam's motto of "Onboard. Operate. Optimize." signifies its focus on assisting enterprises in realizing the true value of cloud computing. By providing architecture and services related to implementations and migrations, proven processes and people that enable enterprises to focus on innovation over operations, and a continual lifecycle of optimization services that ensure the highest levels of efficiency and ROI, Reliam becomes a trusted partner and a key driver in the success of their customers' digital initiatives.

"Reliam's expert managed services are the perfect fit for enterprises and mid-sized companies seeking to confidently migrate applications to the cloud -- and have them capably managed once there," said Christopher Gaffney, Managing Partner, Great Hill Partners. "We are excited that Simon Anderson is joining the company as CEO to lead Reliam in supporting customers who want to take full advantage of the flexibility, cost effectiveness, and scalability offered by public clouds like AWS."

Gaffney and Drew Loucks from Great Hill Partners will join Reliam's board of directors, bringing over 45 years of combined industry knowledge and experience.

"It's exciting that my collaboration with Great Hill Partners as Entrepreneur-in-Residence has come to fruition with the significant investment into Reliam," said Simon Anderson, incoming CEO of Reliam, and former CEO of DreamHost and cofounder and chair of Inktank. "Under founder Nate Johnson, Reliam has created a world-class managed services offering and a loyal (and rapidly growing) customer base. Reliam is poised to play a meaningful role in the next phase of cloud adoption with expanded investment in software tools, solutions architects, cloud engineers, and the AWS partner ecosystem. I look forward to my new position at Reliam."

"I've carefully built Reliam to be a platform for growth over the last few years, and it is truly gratifying to secure Great Hill Partners' expertise and investment," said Nate Johnson, founder and president of Reliam. "With this funding, we can build out even more capabilities for cloud managed services to support the explosive adoption of public cloud for all sorts of applications -- including serverless computing, machine learning, artificial intelligence and IoT architectures."

About Reliam

Reliam is a leader in consulting and managed services, and has built an invaluable technology portfolio of solutions that ensures the successful onboarding, operation, and optimization of our customers' technology environments to the cloud. With over 16 years' experience managing mission-critical, market-facing solutions, Reliam delivers exceptional technical results that empower our customers to succeed and profit from the innovative use of technology in the cloud. Reliam's obsessive customer focus coupled with AWS operational excellence, expert technical solutions, industry-leading SLAs, proven strategies, and AWS best practices delivers on our promise to each customer to ensure their evolved success throughout the lifecycle of their technology journey. For more information, visit http://www.reliam.com

About Great Hill Partners

Great Hill Partners is a Boston-based private equity firm that has raised over $5 billion in commitments since inception to finance the acquisition, recapitalization, or expansion of growth companies in the communications, financial technology, healthcare, information services, Internet, media, retail, consumer, and software industries. Great Hill targets investments of $25 million to $200 million. For more information, visit http://www.greathillpartners.com