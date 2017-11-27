The global antiretroviral therapy market is expected to grow at a CAGR of close to 3% during the period 2017-2021, according to a new market research study by Technavio.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171127005766/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global antiretroviral therapy market from 2017-2021. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The report categorizes the global antiretroviral therapy market by drug class that includes multiclass combination products, NRTIs, integrase inhibitors, and NNRTIs. The report also determines the geographic breakdown of the market in terms of detailed analysis and impact, which includes key geographies such as APAC, the Americas, and EMEA.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free

Market driver: aggressive innovation in diagnostic techniques

The advancement in retroviral diagnostics supported by improving treatment capacity is expected to drive the market. The annual treatment rates of hepatitis C virus (HCV) infections have increased because of the improvement in diagnostic techniques. Correct diagnosis at an early stage can increase the demand for therapeutics for the treatment of the disease. Point-of-care (POC) diagnostic tests have allowed rapid test results, thus enabling treatment regimens without any delay. This has propelled the growth of the market. The main advantage of POC testing is that it allows human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) self-testing and serves as a resourceful diagnostic tool to overcome patient hesitation.

According to Sapna Jha, a lead analyst at Technavio for infectious and rare diseases research, "Biomarkers are also increasingly gaining acceptance as personalized testing tools. According to the National Institute of Health, a novel non-biological, peptide-like agent known as 'peptoid' has been identified for the treatment of HIV-1 infection. The detection of HIV and HCV is often done through nucleic acid test. In NAT, a region of viral DNA or RNA is targeted and amplified, enabling the detection of infected blood samples. NAT reduces the danger of infections transmitted due to transfusion. Many countries have adopted NAT for HIV as well as HCV testing."

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Market trend: significant pipeline

Several promising antiretroviral agents are in the pipeline. This is predicted to boost the market growth in the long run. The approval of new therapeutic agents will expand the options that are available for treatment. This will lead to the increase in demand for therapeutic regimens. Globally, there are approximately 37 molecules under different clinical trial stages of which 18 molecules are in phase-II, and 13 molecules are in phase-III for various retroviral malignancies. The remaining molecules are in phase-I of their clinical trials. One of the most promising single-dose regimens is under development from ViiV Healthcare and Janssen Pharmaceuticals. They are jointly working on a combination of two drugs, TIVIACAY and EDURANT. This combination is currently going through phase-III clinical trial studies.

Market challenge: high cost of antiretroviral drugs

High cost of treatment is one of the major challenges impeding the growth of the global antiretroviral therapy market. Most of the patients in low and middle-income countries infected with HIV-1 and diagnosed after confirmatory tests fail to complete the course of treatment because of affordability concerns. According to the NIH, ART's success depends on patient adherence to the therapy course. Patients who had adhered 95% or above have shown a decrease in the viral load, the HIV RNA level was also non-detectable. Therefore, the market can only experience growth if demand is high, which can only be possible if individuals are able to afford the cost of treatment. Therefore, it is essential to bring down the cost of drugs and treatment so that drug adherence and adoption rate improves.

Is your business on track for a successful future? Learn how Technavio can help

Technavio helps businesses anticipate changes in their marketplace, make proactive adjustments, and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions

Key vendors in the market

Gilead

ViiV Healthcare

Janssen Pharmaceuticals

F. Hoffmann-La Roche

The global antiretroviral therapy market is consolidated in nature. The market has the presence of prominent players such as ViiV Healthcare, Gilead, Janssen Pharmaceuticals, and F. Hoffmann-La Roche. Although many drugs have been approved for HIV, the need for better safety profile and convenient dosing frequency exists, thereby necessitating product innovations and advancements. The existing vendors are investing heavily in R&D to create novel drugs, which is evident from the pipeline.

Get a sample copy of the global antiretroviral therapy market report free of cost

Access Technavio's continuously growing infectious and rare diseases research library and find expert analysis on hundreds of markets.

About Technavio

Technaviois a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171127005766/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com