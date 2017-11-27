SANTA CLARA, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/27/17 -- Hedvig, the company modernizing storage and accelerating enterprise adoption of private and hybrid clouds, announced today that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Hedvig to its 2017 Emerging Vendors list in the Storage category for its Hedvig Distributed Storage Platform. Hedvig received the recognition for being the only solution designed for both primary and secondary data in a single, API-driven platform.

The Emerging Vendors list recognizes recently founded, up-and-coming technology suppliers that are shaping the future of the IT channel through unique technological innovations. In addition to celebrating standout companies, the list serves as a valuable resource for solution providers looking to expand their portfolios with cutting-edge technology.

"This impressive group of technology supplier startups is already disrupting the status quo, aggressively creating and innovating to meet the ever-changing demands of the IT market," said Robert Faletra, CEO of The Channel Company. "CRN's 2017 Emerging Vendors represent the next generation of IT change agents, producing a wide range of leading-edge products that solution providers should keep an eye on in the coming year and beyond."

The Hedvig Distributed Storage Platform provides an always-on data fabric that consolidates block, file, and object storage into a distributed, API-driven, scale-out solution. It transforms a cluster of x86 servers into a flexible storage foundation that simplifies provisioning, delivers advanced data services, and provides seamless availability across sites and clouds. The recent 3.0 update to the platform also introduced a suite of flash caching and security capabilities, making it ideal for virtualized, containerized and backup workloads and it supports both primary or secondary data.

"Software-defined storage is the most pivotal technology for any business looking for location- and workload-agnostic data management systems," said Avinash Lakshman, CEO and Founder of Hedvig. "We are honored to be recognized by CRN for our efforts to expand the availability of these systems to our customers and partners. At Hedvig, creating the next generation of comprehensive data management systems continues to be our main goal."

The Emerging Vendors: Storage list is featured online at www.crn.com/emergingvendors.

