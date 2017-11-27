American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc: AAM to Present at the 2017 Bank of America Merrill Lynch Leveraged Finance Conference on November 29

DETROIT, November 27, 2017 - American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (AAM), (NYSE: AXL) will participate at the 2017 Bank of America Merrill Lynch Leveraged Finance Conference on November 29. AAM is scheduled to present at 9:30 a.m. ET.

A live audio webcast will be accessible through the Investor Relations page on AAM's website (www.aam.com (http://www.aam.com)). A replay of the webcast will be available following the event.

AAM is a premier, global leader in design, engineering, validation and manufacturing of driveline, metal forming, powertrain, and casting technologies for automotive, commercial and industrial markets.

Headquartered in Detroit, AAM has over 25,000 associates operating at more than 90 facilities in 17 countries to support our customers on global and regional platforms with a focus on quality, operational excellence and technology leadership. To learn more, visit www.aam.com.

Our presentation may contain "forward-looking" statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties described in our most recent filings on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q with the Securities and Exchange Commission, and actual results may differ materially. Our presentation also may include certain non-GAAP financial measures. Information regarding these non-GAAP measures, as well as a reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to GAAP financial information, is available on AAM's website (www.aam.com (http://www.aam.com)).

