HOUSTON, TX -- (Marketwired) -- 11/27/17 -- Flint Hills Resources' Helping Heroes program awarded over $28,000 in grants to five first responders in the Houston area for training and equipment needs to say thank you this Thanksgiving.

"We are extremely grateful to Flint Hills Resources for this important grant that will help the Harris County Sheriff's Office protect our community," said Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. "Because of this Helping Heroes grant, our deputies will have the SCUBA respirators they need when responding to incidents."

The 2017 Houston-area recipients are: City of La Porte EMS, Harris County Sheriff's Office, Seabrook Volunteer Fire Department, La Porte Fire Department and Galena Park Fire Department.

"Thanks to Flint Hills Resources' grant we'll be able to enhance our firefighting and rescue capabilities this year," said La Porte Fire Department Assistant Fire Chief Donald Ladd. "We are thankful to Flint Hills Resources for this great program."

Flint Hills Resources began the Helping Heroes program in 2012 to support fire departments and emergency responders in Texas. To date, the companies have awarded more than $900,000 in grants across the state. The annual application period opens in June and recipients are selected during October by a team of internal and external safety experts.

"Flint Hills Resources is honored to partner with our local first responders and the timing of this grant is even more critical after Hurricane Harvey," said James Rhame, Site Manager of Flint Hills Resources Houston. "This year more than ever we say thank you to our emergency responders for all they do for our communities."

