

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Many shoppers were busy shopping for guns on Black Friday.



According to the FBI, on Black Friday it received 203,086 background-check requests for gun purchases, which was a new single-day record, up from the previous record of 185,713 set last year.



According to the FBI, the previous two records for background checks were also set on Black Friday in 2016 and 2015.



According to USA Today, the increase in demand for background check comes days after Attorney General Jeff Sessions ordered for a review of the FBI's National Instant Criminal Background Check System (NICS) system. The system had allowed a court-martialed Air Force veteran to purchase the rifle used earlier this month to kill 25 people inside a Sutherland Springs, Texas, church.



