

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Senator Rand Paul, R-Ken., revealed Monday he intends to vote for the Republican tax reform bill and urged his colleagues to do the same.



In an op-ed piece for Fox News, Paul acknowledged the Senate tax reform bill is not perfect but said he would still vote for the legislation.



'One of the main differences between Republicans and Democrats is that Republicans, in general, favor less government and more tax cuts,' Paul wrote. 'That's why I'm pleased to see us moving forward on a plan for tax cuts, and why I hope to vote to pass such a cut in the coming weeks.'



Paul said he is pleased that the bill calls for a $1.5 trillion tax cut over the next ten years but indicated he would prefer a larger reduction.



'I would prefer that the Senate bill match the House bill and keep some form of state and local deductions so that no one gets caught in the trap of losing too many deductions at once and failing to benefit from the tax cuts,' Paul wrote. 'I'd like to see more permanence on the individual side.'



He added, 'Some of that is still achievable. Some of it is due to the peculiarities of the budget and Senate rules and will have to wait for another day.'



Paul called the tax reform bill a true test for his colleagues and urged them to support the legislation in a vote expected later this week.



Republicans can only afford to lose two votes and still pass their tax reform bill through the budget reconciliation process, and Senator Ron Johnson, R-Wis., has already expressed opposition to the bill in its current form.



Senator Susan Collins, R-Maine, has said she wants to see changes to the bill, while Senators Bob Corker, R-Tenn., Jeff Flake, R-Ariz., and John McCain, R-Ariz., have also voiced concerns about the legislation.



(Photo: Gage Skidmore)



