North American Temporary Cooling Market 2017-2024 - Spot Coolers, Air Conditioners, Chillers, Cooling Towers & Air Handling Units

DUBLIN, November 27, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The "North American Temporary Cooling Market 2017" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
This market research report on heating rental equipment includes market sizing, market share by competitor, market share by revenue, market share by equipment type, market share by tonnage, market share by end user, drivers, restraints and forecasts to 2024.
Equipment for temporary cooling applications enable customers to control the temperature and provide cooling for a variety of applications.
For the purposes of this analysis, rental cooling equipment has been segmented in the following categories:
- Spot Coolers
- Air Conditioners
- Chillers
- Cooling Towers
- Air Handling Units (AHUs)
The report captures the following information about the North American Temporary Cooling Market:
- Market Size, Growth Rate, Revenue Forecasts 2016-2024
- Growth Drivers & Restraints
- Market Trends
- Market Landscape
- Supplier Landscape
- Strategic Recommendations
Companies included in the research are Sunbelt Rentals, Trane Rentals, Carrier Rentals, Resolute Industrial, Caterpillar, Aggreko, United Rentals, among others.
Key Topics Covered:
I. Research Scope
II. Cooling Equipment Definitions.
III. Executive Summary
IV. Cooling Equipment Types And Applications
V. Market Analysis
a. Weather Patterns
b. Historic Weather Patterns.
c. Regional Trends
d. Market Drivers & Restraints.
e. Market Drivers
f. Market Restraints
g. Market Trends
h. Technology Trends
i. Donald Trump Presidency
j. Datacenter Opportunity Growing Fast.
k. Large Construction Applications.
l. Temporary Cooling Commercial Buildings
m. Rental Duration
n. Distribution Trends
o. Exit JCI, Enter Resolute.
p. Quote On JCI Rentals And Sunbelt Rentals
q. Quote On Lack Of Technicians
r. Quote On Temporary Cooling Sales Process
s. Quote On Sales During Natural Disasters.
t. Sunbelt Rentals
VI. Market Data
a. Chiller Equipment Trends
b. Temporary Cooling Revenue Forecasts, 2016 - 2024
c. Temporary Cooling Revenue Forecasts, United States,2016 - 2024
d. Temporary Cooling Revenue Forecasts, Canada,2016 - 2024
e. Market Share By Revenue
f. Market Share By Revenue, By Equipment Type.
g. Market Share By Revenue, By Tonnage
h. Market Share By Revenue, By End User
VII. General End User Profiles.
I. Aggreko.
II. United Rentals.
III. Sunbelt Rentals.
IV. Caterpillar
V. Trane Rentals
VI. Carrier Rentals
VII. Resolute Industrial
VIII. Specialty Rental Companies
IX. Definitions: End Users
X. Abbreviations
XI. Definitions: Terms
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/8l6pt6/north_american
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716