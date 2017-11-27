North American Temporary Cooling Market 2017-2024 - Spot Coolers, Air Conditioners, Chillers, Cooling Towers & Air Handling Units

DUBLIN, November 27, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "North American Temporary Cooling Market 2017" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

This market research report on heating rental equipment includes market sizing, market share by competitor, market share by revenue, market share by equipment type, market share by tonnage, market share by end user, drivers, restraints and forecasts to 2024.

Equipment for temporary cooling applications enable customers to control the temperature and provide cooling for a variety of applications.



For the purposes of this analysis, rental cooling equipment has been segmented in the following categories:

Spot Coolers

Air Conditioners

Chillers

Cooling Towers

Air Handling Units (AHUs)

The report captures the following information about the North American Temporary Cooling Market:

Market Size, Growth Rate, Revenue Forecasts 2016-2024

Growth Drivers & Restraints

Market Trends

Market Landscape

Supplier Landscape

Strategic Recommendations

Companies included in the research are Sunbelt Rentals, Trane Rentals, Carrier Rentals, Resolute Industrial, Caterpillar, Aggreko, United Rentals, among others.

Key Topics Covered:



I. Research Scope



II. Cooling Equipment Definitions.



III. Executive Summary



IV. Cooling Equipment Types And Applications



V. Market Analysis

a. Weather Patterns

b. Historic Weather Patterns.

c. Regional Trends

d. Market Drivers & Restraints.

e. Market Drivers

f. Market Restraints

g. Market Trends

h. Technology Trends

i. Donald Trump Presidency

j. Datacenter Opportunity Growing Fast.

k. Large Construction Applications.

l. Temporary Cooling Commercial Buildings

m. Rental Duration

n. Distribution Trends

o. Exit JCI, Enter Resolute.

p. Quote On JCI Rentals And Sunbelt Rentals

q. Quote On Lack Of Technicians

r. Quote On Temporary Cooling Sales Process

s. Quote On Sales During Natural Disasters.

t. Sunbelt Rentals



VI. Market Data

a. Chiller Equipment Trends

b. Temporary Cooling Revenue Forecasts, 2016 - 2024

c. Temporary Cooling Revenue Forecasts, United States,2016 - 2024

d. Temporary Cooling Revenue Forecasts, Canada,2016 - 2024

e. Market Share By Revenue

f. Market Share By Revenue, By Equipment Type.

g. Market Share By Revenue, By Tonnage

h. Market Share By Revenue, By End User



VII. General End User Profiles.

I. Aggreko.

II. United Rentals.

III. Sunbelt Rentals.

IV. Caterpillar

V. Trane Rentals

VI. Carrier Rentals

VII. Resolute Industrial



VIII. Specialty Rental Companies



IX. Definitions: End Users



X. Abbreviations



XI. Definitions: Terms



