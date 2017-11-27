2017 Alberta Exports Award Winner

CALGARY, Alberta, November 27, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Solex Thermal Science Inc. (Solex) is honoured to receive two awards at this year's Alberta Exports awards ceremony. Solex was awarded both the Exporter of the Year Award and the Clean Technology Award.

The Exporter of the Year Award recognizes Solex as the Alberta exporter who has excelled in international market penetration as well as being a key contributor to improving the economic development of Alberta through job creation and investments in research and development.

The Clean Technology Award recognizes Solex as the Alberta exporter who exports goods or services geared towards sustainability through the reduction of carbon emissions, renewable energy, and water conservation. Solex demonstrated significant year-over-year growth in the value of their exports and has dramatically increased their sales volume, making them the ideal candidate. Solex's high quality export plan showcases how innovation and environmentally conscious thinking can overcome the challenges faced by international companies.

"We're privileged to accept these two awards. Over the past 20 years, we've been dedicated to ensuring our technology is the most energy efficient, environmentally friendly, and cost-effective solution in our markets. While we're focus on reducing the environmental footprint of our customer's we also strive to grow Alberta's economy through innovation & employment of up-and-comers. Thank you to our valued customers for your business, your collaboration, and your loyalty. Thank you to all of our partners who continue to support us along this journey of growth. Thank you to the Solex team for your continued forward thinking, never settling for today's solutions but striving for tomorrow's", said Paul Crawford, President of Solex Thermal Science Inc.

The Alberta Export Awards, presented by the Canadian Manufacturing & Exporters and JWN, pays tribute to the innovative approaches and contributions of Alberta's export companies from all regions of the province, as well as those individuals who create these success stories.

About Solex Thermal Science

Headquartered in Calgary, AB, Canada, Solex Thermal Science is the global leader in the development, design and manufacturing of high efficiency, indirect heat exchangers. Specializing in the heating, cooling and drying of bulk solids, our technology has been applied to the processing of fertilizer, sugar, oilseeds, grains, plastics and many other bulk solid products. Using proven and proprietary thermal modeling software, each heat exchanger is custom designed to meet the unique thermal performance requirements of our customers. With over 25 years of experience, and more than 500 heat exchangers installed in 50 countries worldwide, we provide best in class service from inception to completion, with technical and sales support available globally in multiple languages. Your partner in innovation, learn more athttp://www.solexthermal.com.

Media Inquiries:Amanda Parkman, Marketing & Communications, Email: amanda.parkman@solexthermal.com, +1-403-254-3500