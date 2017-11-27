BizVibe, a smart business networking platform for global B2B buyers and suppliers, announced today their list of the top 5 South Korean car brands for 2018. South Korea has always been one of the world's top automotive manufacturing countries and one of the largest automotive exporters since the 1990's. Today, South Korea's automotive industry remains one of the most important sectors in the country and a key factor for South Korea's economic growth. Recent studies show that major South Korean car brands have already become some of the world's leaders in car quality, innovative designs, and the development of eco-friendly vehicles. The best South Korean auto manufacturers are expected to perform even better in the market in 2018, led by some of the most reputable companies around.

In a recent article titled Top 5 South Korean Car Brands for 2018, BizVibe has compiled a list of the top 5 South Korean car brands that will disrupt the industry in 2018. Here are the some of them:

5. Renault Samsung

Renault Samsung Motors (RSM) was originally established in 1994 under the name Samsung Motors before it became a subsidy of Renault Motors in 2000. The French automaker bought a 70% stake for $560 million and after that acquisition, sales vastly improved. The company brought in almost $4.5 billion in revenue last year, with future luxury vehicles and electric models expected to boost their revenue and global presence.

4. SsangYong

SsangYong started out as two separate companies that eventually merged in 1963 to rebuild jeeps, trucks, and buses to be shipped to the USA. The company was then bought out by SsangYong Business Group in 1986, who partnered with Daimler-Benz to build a luxury SUV that gave them a strong foothold in the global automotive market. In 2011, after some financial difficulties, Mahindra Mahindra Ltd. acquired the company to help it reach the success it's experiencing today.

3. GM Korea

Shinjin Motors became GM Korea back in 1972 after Toyota's withdrawal from the company and General Motors purchasing a 50% stake. Shinjin has roots back to the Korean War when the business was relaunched to rebuild scrapped US military vehicles. After a few name changes and partnerships, GM Korea is now the third largest automobile company in South Korea.

