sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 27.11.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 570 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
27.11.2017 | 20:45
(2 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

ACCESSWIRE·Mehr Nachrichten von ACCESSWIRE

Introducing Informedy - A New Technology Company Revolutionizing How Companies Connect with Their Customers

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / November 27, 2017 / Informedy today announced the worldwide release of the first SaaS-based post-sale customer experience platform that provides product manufacturers with a means to replace today's dated support models that are all too common. Informedy's new digital customer experience platform will simplify and enhance the way consumers engage with their products.

"The post-sale part of the customer's journey has languished to the point where the needs of today's consumers are just not being met," said Sean Magill, Chief Executive Officer and founder of Informedy. The Informedy platform provides consumer product manufacturers with a means to connect to and build long-term relationships with their customers. By enabling digital experiences that meet consumer expectations when it comes to product registration, product support, and notifications, Organizations will be better equipped to connect with the modern consumer, improve customer service, and, ultimately, improve brand loyalty.

Informedy provides a compelling post-purchase customer experience that

  • Creates a "direct to end user" connection
  • Improves the repeat purchase factor
  • Reduces customer attrition
  • Reduces "high-touch" customer interaction
  • Support BRANDS in their move to a better digital experience
  • Provides reporting and analytics on user interaction

For more information, call us at 289-729-0709 or email: marketing@informedy.com.

About Informedy

Informedy is a cloud-based, post-sale customer experience platform designed for consumer product manufacturers to create meaningful interaction with today's consumers. Informedy is based in Toronto, Canada and is backed by an existing and well-established business, bringing with it a host of knowledge and resources enabling us to create meaningful, high value content experiences.

CONTACT INFORMEDY

Marketing Manager
320 Ambassador Drive
Mississauga, ON
L5T 2J3 Canada
289-729-0709
marketing@informedy.com
www.informedy.com

SOURCE: Informedy


© 2017 ACCESSWIRE