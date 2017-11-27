Introducing Informedy - A New Technology Company Revolutionizing How Companies Connect with Their Customers

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / November 27, 2017 / Informedy today announced the worldwide release of the first SaaS-based post-sale customer experience platform that provides product manufacturers with a means to replace today's dated support models that are all too common. Informedy's new digital customer experience platform will simplify and enhance the way consumers engage with their products.

"The post-sale part of the customer's journey has languished to the point where the needs of today's consumers are just not being met," said Sean Magill, Chief Executive Officer and founder of Informedy. The Informedy platform provides consumer product manufacturers with a means to connect to and build long-term relationships with their customers. By enabling digital experiences that meet consumer expectations when it comes to product registration, product support, and notifications, Organizations will be better equipped to connect with the modern consumer, improve customer service, and, ultimately, improve brand loyalty.

Informedy provides a compelling post-purchase customer experience that

Creates a "direct to end user" connection

Improves the repeat purchase factor

Reduces customer attrition

Reduces "high-touch" customer interaction

Support BRANDS in their move to a better digital experience

Provides reporting and analytics on user interaction

For more information, call us at 289-729-0709 or email: marketing@informedy.com.

About Informedy

Informedy is a cloud-based, post-sale customer experience platform designed for consumer product manufacturers to create meaningful interaction with today's consumers. Informedy is based in Toronto, Canada and is backed by an existing and well-established business, bringing with it a host of knowledge and resources enabling us to create meaningful, high value content experiences.

