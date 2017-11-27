World Cyclin-Dependent Kinase (CDK) Inhibitors Therapeutics Pipeline Analysis 2017 - Approximately 24 Drug Candidates in Different Stages of Development

DUBLIN, November 27, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Cyclin-Dependent Kinase (CDK) Inhibitors Therapeutics - Pipeline Analysis 2017" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The study analyzed that the CDK inhibitors therapeutics pipeline comprises approximately 24 drug candidates in different stages of development. CDKs are the catalytic subunits of serine or threonine protein kinases that regulate the checkpoints in the cell cycle to control the proliferative capacity of cancerous cells. These proteins form cyclin-CDK complex which gets activated after phosphorylation, leading to cell proliferation.



Insights on Pipeline Segments



According to the research findings, most of the drug candidates of CDK inhibitors therapeutics pipeline are being developed to be administered by oral route.



Various Drug Designations for CDK Inhibitors Drug Development



USFDA granted Breakthrough Therapy Designation to a drug candidate of Eli Lilly and Company which is being developed for the treatment of refractory hormone-receptor-positive (HR+) advanced or metastatic breast cancer. This will facilitate the development and expedite the review of drug candidate for the treatment of refractory HR+ advanced or metastatic breast cancer.



Various Collaborations for CDK Inhibitors Drug Development



Eli Lilly and Company and Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH entered into a collaboration for clinical studies of their drug candidates in combination, in patients diagnosed with HR+, HER2-metastatic breast cancer.



Some of the key players developing drugs as CDK inhibitors for the treatment of various indications include Eli Lilly and Company, Merck & Co., AstraZeneca plc and others.



